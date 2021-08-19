Kaapa Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Poster | Date Of E-newsletter

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming Motion Drama Cape The city was once directed by way of in style cinematographer got here often referred to as Venugopal. The movie tale, screenplay and dialogues are written by way of GR Indugopan. It’s collectively produced by way of Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham & Dileesh Nair underneath the Theater of Desires banner. Along with Prithviraj, there also are Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Anna Ben and others in key roles. Song composer Justin Varghese ratings the background track and Sanu John Varghese controls the digicam. The movie is gifted by way of FEFKA (Movie Workers Federation of Kerala) Writers Union and might be launched in early 2022.

Kaapa Film Main points

Director got here
Manufacturer Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham & Dileesh Nairo
Screenwriter GR Indugopan
Style motion drama
Solid Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Anna Beno
digicam operator Sanu John Varghese
Editor Mahesh Narayanan
Song Justin Varghese
Manufacturing corporate Theater of Desires
Date of newsletter 2022
Language Malayalam

Kaapa Film Solid

Take a look at the principle solid checklist taking part in within the Kaapa film,

Kaapa Film Trailer

The trailer and teaser for the impending Kaapa film might be up to date quickly,

Cape Film Poster

Take a look at the film poster for the impending motion film Kaapa,

Kaapa Film Songs

The songs, bgm, subject matters for the Kaapa film might be launched quickly.

