Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Film (2021) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Liberate Date, Poster

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Film

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is a Tamil language film. The film unencumber date is 26 November 2021. It comprises Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round a person with hidden motives. He falls in love with two women in numerous eventualities. Issues take a flip as he has to battle for romance. Will he get without equal happiness in love?

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Solid

Director: Vignesh Shivan
Style: Drama, Romance, Mystery
Language: Tamil
Liberate Date: 26 November 2021

Trailer

But to be launched

