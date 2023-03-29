Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know So Far

The dark fantasy anime series Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is not based on a manga. The first season of the show, which was also called Koutetsujou no Kabaneri, had a total of 12 episodes and was led by Tetsuro Araki. The anime was first shown on Fuji TV and then licensed by Crunchyroll and Funimation. Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress was made by the Japanese animation studio Wit Studio and came out for the first time on April 8, 2016. The popular anime Seraph of the End and The Ancient Magus’ Bride were both made by the well-known studio Wit Studio.

Quickly after the anime came out, it got a lot of attention from people who like anime. For years, people have talked about when the second season will come out. The first season ended in June 2016 with the episode “Iron Fortress.” So, does the show start now? How is the story going to end? This is what we’ve put together for you. First, let’s look at the anime’s story, which was written by Ichiro Okouchi.

Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress Season 2

The second season of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is known for being scary and gripping. It occurs during the industrial revolution. It has incredible animation and action scenes that will make you gasp. These scenes show how people hope to stay alive. Not only that, but the series also has a lot of different characters with interesting goals and fun relationships with each other. Even though this show is popular, Wit Studio hasn’t said anything about a second season. So, is a second season of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress possible?

Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress Season 1 Recap

Ikoma and his friend Mumei have come up with a plan to get rid of the Kabane and save the city by using Ikoma’s new technologies. Both of them have been turned into Kabaneri, a species that lives in a middle ground between two other species. Attack on Titan, another masterpiece that Wit helped make, is a lot like this show in a lot of ways. But that hasn’t stopped it from getting its own fans. The first season of the show aired on Crunchyroll and had 12 episodes. Funimation was in charge of the English release.

The anime was a big hit, and the series has been brought back in many different ways since then. One of these projects was the translation of a manga, which started in 2016 and was finished in 2018. There were also three movies in theatres, but the first two just summed up the first two parts of the anime series. But the third one, called Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, was an original story (The Battle of Unato). Which took place six months after the last episode of the show. This 2019 movie became a three-part Netflix show in the end. Wit Studio made an illustrated intro for a mobile game that came out in 2018.

Battle of Unato may be like a second season when it comes out on Netflix. Even more so because it’s the most recent movie in the series. This means that the Kabaneri franchise is probably dead for the time being. However, just like the Kabane, it could come back to life in the future. Due to the long time between the start of the first season and now, it seems unlikely that there will be a second season. It’s not unexpected for an anime to have a second season years after the first, but there hasn’t been much of a push for Wit to have one.

Will there be a second season of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress?

Tetsuro Araki (Death Note and Attack on Titan) is in charge of directing Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. Ichiro Okouchi wrote the script. It’s made by Wit Studio (Seraph of the End), and the music is by Sawano Hiroyuki (Attack on Titan). Haruhiko Mikimoto created the characters from scratch. From April 8 to June 30, 2016, a total of 12 episodes were shown as part of the first season.

Broadly speaking, the first season was a success, as it won the 2016 Newtype Anime Award for Best TV Anime. The show is liked by both fans and critics. More than 300,000 users on MyAnimeList have given it a 7.26 rating, which puts it at number 203 in terms of popularity. So, fans of this hit anime have been looking forward to and going to wait for the next season to come out.

The show is not based on an existing manga or light novel; it was made from scratch. They don’t have any source material to go off of, so it might be hard to tell where the show is going. Wit Studio hasn’t said anything yet about when Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress season 2 will come out, but there might be a small chance that the show will be renewed.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Characters

Ikoma Voiced by Tasuku Hatanaka (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English):

A young man who worked at Aragane Station as a steam smith. To get rid of the Kabane, he and his good friend Takumi made a piercing gun, which is kind of like a bolt gun. He is a very smart and skilled craftsman who came up with and built a rifle that can break through the metal cage that protects a Kabane’s heart.

The Hayajiro Kotetsujo stops at Aragane Station, where a strange girl who no one knows gets on. She is shown to be a Kabaneri and to be a very strong and quick fighter who can easily kill hundreds of Kabane. She became a Kabaneri after Biba taught her that if she didn’t get stronger, she would turn like her mother. This was done through a medical procedure.

The oldest daughter of the Yomogawa family. She is in charge of Aragane Station. After her father gets sick, she takes charge of the remaining Aragane. Even though she comes from a noble family, she is smart and kind, and she even gives the Kabaneri her blood.

A young Bushi who works for the Yomogawa family as Ayame’s bodyguard. Bushi knows how good he is with a sword. He is usually serious and honest, and he is proud of being a Bushi. Even though he was angry at Ikoma at first, he comes to see how useful the Kabaneri is and starts to respect him.

He was Ikoma’s best friend and a fellow steam smith who helped him make his piercing rifle. Near the end of the show, Biba kills him while he is protecting Ikoma.

Yukina Voiced by Mariya Ise (Japanese); Abby Trott (English)

Sukari Voiced by Ryōta Ōsaka (Japanese); Tom Gibis (English)

Kibito Voiced by Kensuke Satou (Japanese); Kyle Hebert (English)

Suzuki Voiced by Maxwell Powers (Japanese); Elijah Ungvary (English)

Biba Amatori Voiced by Mamoru Miyano (Japanese); Roger Craig Smith (English)

Horobi Voiced by Aya Endō (Japanese); Cissy Jones (English)

Uryuu Voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Chris Niosi (English)

Kageyuki Voiced by Shin-ichiro Miki (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English)

Where Can I Watch Season 2 of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress?

If you want to watch the series in English or with English subtitles, you can find it on Netflix. But the show has been in trouble, though you can still watch the Japanese version on Amazon Prime Video. Even though this is bad news for a lot of fans, they shouldn’t worry too much because the anime franchise has been going strong since the first season, with three movies made.

Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress Season 2 Release Date

As was already said, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress has not been picked up for a new season by Wit Studio. The anime has gotten a lot of good reviews, which is why it was made into a movie that came out in theatres six months after the anime ended. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato is the name of the movie, which came out on May 10, 2019. Both the movie and the anime can be watched on broadcasting sites like Amazon and Crunchyroll.

In conclusion, there is no news yet about season 2 of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. But because the show is popular and the first season got good reviews, there is a chance that Ikoma and Mumei will be back on screen. Viewers will have to wait a bit longer to find out if the show will be back for a second season and if so, when.