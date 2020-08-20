KABC Names Pam Chen as Its VP/News Director, Making History

ABC-owned KABC-TV (“ABC7”) has named Pam Chen to serve as the station’s vp and information director. The transfer makes Chen the primary Asian American information division head at a network-owned station in Los Angeles.

Chen replaces Rob Elmore, who had headed up KABC’s information operations since 2015. Elmore was just lately tapped to take over as president and basic supervisor of ABC’s WTVD in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Chen has been with KABC for 15 years, most just lately as assistant information director. She experiences to KABC president and basic supervisor Cheryl Truthful, to whom she’ll report.

“Pam Chen is an progressive journalist, producer, mentor and chief at KABC, equally and fiercely devoted to each the success of Eyewitness Information and the folks within the newsroom that she works with each day,” Truthful mentioned. “Pam exhibits that tough work, character, compassion and dedication are the elements for fulfillment. I’m assured in her management and look ahead to what’s to return.”

Chen will oversee KABC’s Eyewitness Information model and group in her new position. “It’s an absolute honor to be entrusted to guide this newsroom,” Chen mentioned. “The Eyewitness Information group is comprised of world-class people that I’ve been working side-by-side and collaborating with all through my 15 years at KABC. I’m wanting ahead to main this outstanding group as we proceed to strengthen the connections to our native communities throughout Southern California by high-impact hyperlocal and related storytelling.”

Chen first joined KABC as morning producer of the station’s 5 a.m. newscast, later transferring to the four p.m. and 5 p.m. information. She additionally helped launch and syndicate KABC’s “On the Crimson Carpet,” which chronicled main Hollywood occasions such as the Oscars. Later, she helped launch a three p.m. newscast and implement a brand new working and modifying system for the station’s newsroom.

As assistant information director, Chen launched a neighborhood journalist program on the station and led the information group to a few regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Tv Digital Information Affiliation for information protection.