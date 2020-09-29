Kacey Musgraves Lists Her Nashville House

Following the finalization of their divorce, it seems Kacey Musgraves and her (nearly) ex-husband Ruston Kelly are giving one another some area, cowboy! As typically occurs with divorce, the erstwhile couple are promoting their home — on this case a folksy Victorian-style bungalow within the hip Nashville neighborhood of Inglewood, which is newly in the marketplace for $359,000.

For a star of Musgraves’ fame and caliber, her Nashville digs are unusually modest. For comparability’s sake, Miley Cyrus’ farm-style property, positioned within the posh suburb of Franklin, sprawls over nearly 35 acres and price her $5.8 million. Musgrave’s residence, then again, is sited on a quiet residential road amongst a gaggle of different significantly cute and equally humble homes. Inbuilt 1926, the quaint dwelling measures in at not fairly 1,300 sq. ft and has simply two bedrooms and one rest room. Nevertheless, what the Southern-style cottage doesn’t have in area, it actually makes up for in character and appeal. Clad in white clapboard, the outside is accented with an unorthodox however eye-catching teal trim, whereas grey shingles high the roof. A small concrete path leads from the driveway, via a little bit of pleasantly overgrown landscaping to the postcard-perfect entrance porch, which is adorned with the compulsory rocking chair. That is the South, in spite of everything.

Inside, unique hardwood flooring, crown molding, ornamental archways and pale grey partitions could be discovered all through. The lounge is on the wee aspect, nevertheless it’s unquestionably cozy with a beautiful white-painted ornamental stone hearth enhanced by a easy, frivolously stained wooden mantle that gives a welcome splash of pure coloration. A pair of casement home windows flank both aspect of the hearth, whereas a single double-hung window sits subsequent to the entrance door and faces the road.

The lounge flows effortlessly into the neighboring eating room that’s bathed in pure mild due to a collection of huge home windows. A fetching barrel pendant lamp hangs over the eating space and lends a whisper of modernity to the in any other case conventional area. As is the case with many elderly Southern properties, the kitchen was constructed as separate room (no open flooring plans right here, of us), however the doorways to the eating space, walk-in pantry and laundry room have all been eliminated to assist in giving the room a larger sense of area and ease of circulate. Up-to-date with medium-grade stainless-steel home equipment, the kitchen has ample cupboard area, a easy subway tile backsplash and an extra-large farm-style sink.

With only one relatively generic rest room, and two equally sized bedrooms, Musgrave’s Music Metropolis digs do not need a correct master bedroom. The bed room Musgrave and Kelly used as their grasp is mild and ethereal with 4 double-hung home windows that look out into the yard, whereas the opposite bed room doubled as a visitor room and music studio.

The surprising spotlight of the residence simply could also be its window-lined residence workplace, which seems to have been a porch or carport sooner or later throughout its lifetime. Painted fully white, from its clapboard partitions to its wood flooring, the room is warmed by a freestanding wood-burning range. A pair of sea inexperienced French doorways result in a large screened porch, the right mosquito-free spot to whittle away a late afternoon sipping a mint julep and yakking with mates.

Steps lead down from the porch to the yard, which feels roomy and personal due to the quarter-acre lot. Verdantly lush and principally coated with patchy grass, the yard is dotted with a smattering of mature timber and consists of what itemizing particulars calls a “she shed,” the female model of a person cave.

The itemizing is held by Mary Beth Thomas and Jonny Gleaton of Village Actual Property.