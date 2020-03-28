General News

Kadaram Kondan Tamil Movie Leaked By TamilRockers| Download Free HD Movie, Songs 300mb

March 28, 2020
3 Min Read

Kadaram Kondan Tamil Movie 2019 leaked On-line by TamilRockers

Then as soon as the Nerkonda Paarvai Tamil Movie film was leaked, the TamilRockers group additionally leaked the auspicious Kadaram Kondan Tamil film.

Piracy business has accomplished a whole lot of injury to Movie producer Kamal Haasan‎; R. Ravindran. During which the group of TamilRockers has an enormous hand as a result of they’re the muse of this piracy world.

TamilRockers had began Kadaram Kondan movie ought to be leaked and uploaded on its web site earlier than launch so that folks can not go to the cinema corridor and revel in new motion pictures at dwelling.

Kadaram Kondan film is directed by Rajesh M. Selva, it’s a Tamil Drama – Motion – Thriller movie. Within the movie solid ‎ Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Abi Mehdhi Hassan, Cherry Mardia, Lena carried out brilliantly, the movie is launched on 19 July 2019.

The storyline of the story of the Kadaram Kondan movie revolves round a mysterious man named Mr. KK (Vikram).

On the similar time, a trainee physician named Vasu (Abhi Hassan) will get into a difficulty when his spouse is kidnapped by a bunch and so they place a requirement in entrance of the younger physician.

KK helps him on this, the story of this movie revolves round it.

Kadaram Kondan Tamil film 2019 Star Solid

Kadaram Kondan (2019) 2 Hr 10 Min Drama – Motion – Thriller movie
Releasing on – 19 July 2019 Score: 5.7/ 10 from 531 customers
Storyline: N/A The storyline of the story of the Kadaram Kondan movie revolves round a mysterious man named Mr. KK (Vikram). On the similar time, a trainee physician named Vasu (Abhi Hassan) will get into a difficulty when his spouse is kidnapped by a bunch and so they place a requirement in entrance of the younger physician. KK helps him on this, the story of this movie revolves round it…..…
Director: Rajesh M. Selva
Cinematographer: Srinivas R. Gutha
Creator: Kamal Haasan‎; R. Ravindran
Actors: ‎ Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Abi Mehdhi Hassan, Cherry Mardia, Lena
Author: Rajesh M. Selva
Music: M. Ghibran
Editor: ‎ Praveen Ok L

Kadaram Kondan (Tamil film) 2019 Movie Trailer

Newest Tamil Motion pictures Leaked By Tamilrockers Kadaram Kondan (film)

You may also watch lately leaked TamilRockers Nerkonda Paarvai Tamil Movie 2019

Sourabh Saini

My title is Saurabh Saini I’m a content material author by career! I’ve studied engineering from {the electrical} division, I really like studying, writing and studying new issues on the planet of Web and I maintain attempting to achieve all of the individuals by my weblog.
You learn the knowledge given by me and inform me by the remark that you simply acquired my data

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment