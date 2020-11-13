KAF Films Acquires ‘As soon as Once more,’ From Guillermo Rojas

Winner of Andalusia Cinema Awards for finest new director and new actress (Silvia Acosta), Guillermo Rojas’ debut characteristic “As soon as Once more” (“Una vez más”) has been acquired for worldwide by Javier’s Krause KAF Films.

The information comes simply earlier than “As soon as Once more” bows within the Market Premieres part of Spain’s Malaga Pageant Spanish Screenings, which run Nov. 17-20.

Rojas’ directorial characteristic debut, which he additionally wrote, “As soon as Once more” weighs in as one of many extra substantial options within the part, clocking in at 112 minutes.

Influenced by Ted Demme’s “Stunning Ladies,” Rojas has acknowledged in interview, “As soon as Once more” activates about 30 yr previous Abril (Acosta) who leaves London to return to her native Seville, for her grandmother’s funeral. There she re-meets Daniel (Jacinto Bobo), the love of her youth till she left him 5 years earlier to take up a job provide in London with Norman Foster.

Strolling the streets and parks of a sunlit metropolis, or listening to Daniel taking part in his guitar, singing a sing he’s composed himself about his litany of inadequacies, Abril begins to marvel significantly if she ought to return.

“The movie talks about [Abril’s ] reencounter with the previous, her goals of youth, such an thrilling time when every thing was potential, and the traps of nostalgia,” Rojas stated at Barcelona’s on-line D’A Movie Pageant.

However the rekindling of their relationship is framed in a frank evaluation of the emotional wear-and-tear of Spain’s double-dipped recession of 2008-13, from which the nation by no means absolutely recovered, on a younger technology of Spaniards that was pressured emigrate to Europe’s north to seek out work.

Those that remained have confronted the proscribed prospects of Demme’s protagonists in “Stunning Ladies.” Daniel, as an example, who has some apparent expertise as a singer-songwriter, has been laid off from his job at a newspaper, and now scrapes a dwelling entertaining young children at a bookshop.

Shot in insistent close-up, typically reaction-shots of Acosta, a possible discovery on the Spanish Screenings, “As soon as Once more” has been seen briefly on the pageant circuit – at this week’s Seville Pageant, as an example, in addition to Toulouse Cinespaña in France.

That includes tracks by teams comparable to The Milkyway Specific, Dani Llamas, All La Glory and Maga, which provides to the movie’s fore-fronted feelings, “As soon as Once more” is produced by José Carlos de la Isla and Laura Hojman at Rojas’ Summer time Films. The Seville-based film-TV manufacturing firm additionally has a documentary about Spanish poet Antonio Machado at Malaga’s Spanish Screenings Market Premieres: “Antonio Machado, The Blue Days.”

KAF Films’ curiosity in “As soon as Once more” cuts a number of methods, CEO Javier Krause informed Selection. These soak up “its addressing the unsure labor market future for youth right this moment; European migration searching for higher job alternatives; the imaginative and prescient of the feminine protagonist; and her empowerment, how she approaches the adjustments she needs for her life, her previous relationships, re-encounters, her maturing and dealing with the longer term.”

Krause added: “We additionally appreciated lots Guillermo Rojas’ tackle these points and wished to help a high quality first characteristic.”