Kaflims, Baires Produzioni Prep Duo of Italian Dramas

Javier Krause, co-founder of Argentina’s Rispo Movies and lengthy one of the nation’s key gross sales brokers, has crossed the Atlantic and began Kafilms, a brand new Swiss manufacturing firm the place he takes the reins to create new content material for worldwide audiences, together with two new Italian co-productions which Krause has introduced in exclusivity with Selection.

Joined by Maurizio and Manuel Tedesco of Italy’s Baires Produzioni, backers of Filmax-sold “Tomorrow’s a New Day” from Simone Spada and WWI drama “Il destino degli uomini,” Kafilms will co-produce “The Eye of the Rabbit” from debut characteristic filmmakers Valentina and Francesca Bertuzzi (“Delitto naturale,” “Weekend”) and “L’Arminuta,” – at present in manufacturing – written by Monica Zapelli in collaboration with the writer of the eponymous novel on which the movie is predicated, Donatella di Pietrantonio.

“The Eye of the Rabbit” activates Liz, the eldest daughter of a middle-class Roman household who discovers a mysterious gap that, evening after evening, grows below her mattress. Whereas her dad and mom suspect she is behind the rising abyss, inexplicable occasions unfold within the house and the household experiences an inexplicable run of success.

Liz, who research violin, is admitted to a prestigious academy of music; Bianca, her youthful sister, modeled after Greta Thunberg, is lastly accepted by the opposite youngsters at college; mom Flora, recovers the wonder of her youth and Lorenzo, the daddy, efficiently re-launches his wine firm. Though issues appear to be all good for the household, crucial issues in Liz’s life quickly come below nice peril. At present in growth, capturing and launch are deliberate for 2021.

Set in late summer time 1975, “L’Arminuta” kicks off when a 13-year-old lady is returned to a organic household she didn’t know existed. In a single day the kid loses all the things she’d had in her earlier life: a snug home and the unique affection of adoring dad and mom. Relocated, she finds herself in an alien world barely marked by fashionable progress and is pressured to share the confines of a small, darkish home with 5 different siblings.

Rai Cinema joins the manufacturing trio, with contributions from Mibact-DGCA and the Lazio Area’s Lazio Cine Worldwide. Confirmed casting contains Vanessa Scalera (“Vincere”), Fabrizio Ferracane (“Black Souls”), Elena Lietti (“Like Loopy”), Andrea Fuorto (Netflix’s “Suburra: Blood on Rome”) and first-timer Sofia Fiore because the titular L’Arminuta.