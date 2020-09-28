Kahi Shares Her Warm Affection For Fellow After School Member Nana

After School’s Kahi and Nana had just a little reunion!

On September 27, Kahi shared a photograph she’d taken with Nana on Instagram and wrote, “In some unspecified time in the future, you’ve turn out to be an grownup and an incredible girl. I like your sort disposition and fervour that’s by no means modified. I’m cheering you on.”

Kahi tied the knot along with her businessman husband in 2016 and has two sons. She was dwelling in Bali till she returned to South Korea as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. She additionally continues to be lively as an entertainer and musical actress.

Nana is at the moment lively as an actress and has confirmed her subsequent venture to be an MBC drama with Lee Min Ki. Her final drama was “Into the Ring” with Park Sung Hoon on KBS.

