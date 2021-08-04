Kahin Dekha Hai Aisa: Track ’10 ka cock khaoge, toh cock ban jaoge’ sung at the facet of a damaged street is going viral

Chhattisgarh Information: You will have to have noticed and heard numerous protests and sloganeering. However you haven’t noticed this distinctive method of appearing any place. Younger other folks status at the facet of the street are making a song songs, whilst the cars are noticed accompaniment of their rhythm. Its video is changing into more and more viral on social media. This distinctive protest is sufficient to inform the duty of the federal government and the general public by way of describing the situation of the roads. The formative years of Chhattisgarh Korba followed the sort of means in regards to the decaying roads which is changing into a subject matter of debate a number of the other folks.Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh Me Faculty Kab Khulenhe: Colleges of sophistication Tenth-Twelfth opened from nowadays, know when babies will move to college

The street in Korba district of Chhattisgarh is such that the cars transfer with hesitation and the pedestrians even have to stand numerous issues. Some youths had been noticed protesting towards the dangerous roads. However the means in their protest used to be just a little distinctive, because of which the efficiency of the formative years is now going viral on social media. Status at the facet of the dangerous street, the formative years demonstrated in a novel method. The formative years used to be making a song a music and the lyrics of this music had been – 'Daaru mein bik jaoge… to aisi street paoge'.

#WATCH | To protest towards the deficient situation of roads in Chhattisgarh’s Korba, employees of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration on Monday staged a musical demonstration wondering other folks for his or her collection of elected representatives. %.twitter.com/KkL8OTln7P – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Along side the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration, a workforce of youngster is noticed making a song forward, “Protected promote you, aisi street paoge. Younger other folks, preserving banners of their palms and making a song songs, are telling those that they themselves are answerable for such roads, who elect such other folks’s representatives.

The street on which the formative years staged this demonstration is in a dilapidated situation. After the rain, water has amassed in it at more than a few puts. The potholes at the street are obviously visual within the video. Commuting persons are going through numerous issues. One banner learn, ‘If you happen to consume a rooster of 10, you are going to turn out to be a hen. If you happen to promote in alcohol, you are going to get identical roads. You’re going to to find the sort of street. Many identical slogans had been being raised by way of the formative years.