On this week’s episode of How Video video games Make Money, host Jeff Grubb speaks with Spawn On Me founder Kahlief Adams. Spawn On Me is a podcast about other people of color working in video video video games. Adams started the show six years in the previous, and he has slowly grew to become it proper right into a small business. For a lot of of the ones six years, Adams spent money out of his private pocket to okay…Be taught Further
Kahlief Adams on scraping by in the podcast game — How Games Make Money
March 22, 2020
1 Min Read
