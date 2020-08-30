Kai Talks About Changing His Attitude Toward Variety Shows + Baekhyun Talks About His Leadership Style In SuperM

On August 29, SuperM appeared as company on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something.”

SuperM’s chief, Baekhyun, launched the group as being fashioned from members of EXO, SHINee, and NCT. He added, “It’s a worldwide venture group that was produced by Lee Soo Man.”

About himself being the chief, he stated, “Taemin pushes me lots from behind. If we’re speaking with the company and there’s one thing he doesn’t like, he’ll whisper, ‘This isn’t it, proper?’ and I discover myself going up and saying one thing earlier than I understand what I’m doing.”

Baekhyun defined that when it got here to answering direct and unplanned questions in English, Ten, Mark, and Taeyong tended to take them. Taeyong shared that he was finding out English and had picked up some sensible ideas whereas selling in the US. When Kim Younger Chul quizzed the SuperM members in English, nevertheless, each Baekhyun and Taeyong tossed all of the questions again to Mark. “I can’t do with out Mark,” Baekhyun stated.

In their self-introductions, Kai talked about his legendary clip on “Ask Us Something” when he and Baekhyun performed the “headphones” sport. Through the sport, he misheard Baekhyun’s “two syllables in padding” (referring to padded coats) as “two syllables in panties.”

Kai stated, “After that episode, I modified how I considered selection reveals. I’d stroll down the road and other people would say, ‘Oh, it’s the panty man.’ Somebody I’d by no means met earlier than got here as much as me and stated, ‘I loved seeing the panties.’ I used to really feel quite a lot of strain about happening selection reveals. I used to be afraid that if I made my picture too humorous, then individuals would snicker once I danced. However I feel that due to the panties, extra individuals watched me dance. I noticed feedback like, ‘I didn’t know the panty oppa was so cool.’ I modified my angle towards selection reveals after that. This should be what they imply by a virtuous circle.”

Like he did with EXO, Baekhyun shared that he tried to take showers with the SuperM members to get nearer to them. Kai commented, “We’ve completed it so usually that it didn’t faze me in any respect. However the junior members weren’t used to it in any respect.”

Taeyong stated, “The primary time, I secretly escaped. I used to be ready to indicate my very own ‘internal facet,’ however I wasn’t able to see the internal sides of the hyungs but. So I stated I used to be hungry and escaped. However lately all of the members did bathe collectively.”

Lee Soo Geun commented, “That is a part of Korean tradition, however did the non-Korean members discover it awkward?” Lucas agreed that it was awkward and Ten stated, “We’d by no means even showered collectively as a part of WayV.” However he added, “[When Baekhyun suggested it], I used to be okay with it. I’m the sort to take it off if I’ve to. Freestyle. If the opposite individual isn’t awkward, then we’ll each simply take it off.”

Taemin, as essentially the most senior of the members, was requested to choose some factors that the group may enhance. He stated, “Baekhyun is an efficient chief, however there are occasions when we now have to be actually critical and look cool for the digicam. At these occasions, Baekhyun doesn’t care about wanting cool. He simply desires to make us snicker. There was a time once we had been being filmed stretching and preparing for a efficiency, however he was off by himself performing some bizarre stretches. We couldn’t hold it collectively.” However Kai added, “But when filming goes on for a very long time, Baekhyun offers us power.”

Kai was requested if he felt totally different round Baekhyun in SuperM in comparison with EXO as a result of Baekhyun was the chief in SuperM. Kai answered merely, “No.” He added, “It will be weirder if he all of the sudden acted totally different as a result of he was the chief. He all the time is who he’s. He’s a really comfy chief. If we now have any complaints, it seems he has much more complaints. That’s his management type.”

SuperM will likely be releasing the brand new single “Tiger Inside” on September 1 and their first full-length album, “SuperOne,” on September 25.

