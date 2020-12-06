Kailash Vijayvargiya in Bengal said – CAA may come into force from January, TMC bid – stop fooling people

Barasat (West Bengal): Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the amended citizenship law (CAA) could come into force from January next year. The BJP national general secretary alleged that the Trinamool Congress government does not have sympathy for the refugees. “We are hopeful that the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA will start from January next year,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Are No Injustice’ (injustice and no) campaign in North 24 Parganas district. Also Read – ‘The game of toppling government is going to start again in Rajasthan’, CM Gehlot said – Amit Shah is sitting and feeding tea and snacks to our MLAs

Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "The Central Government had passed the CAA with a sincere intention to grant citizenship to the oppressed refugees who have come to our country from neighboring countries." Reacting to Vijayvargiya's remarks, Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Farhad Hakim Said that BJP is trying to fool the people of West Bengal.

Most probably from January the process of granting citizenship to refugees under CAA will be started by BJP government: BJP general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya. (5.12) pic.twitter.com/KDHl96PLBi
– ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

The CAA provides for granting citizenship of India to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi refugees who came to India before 31 December 2014 from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The central government has also faced heavy opposition to this new law.