“Kairos” Cast Describes Their Characters, Reveals What They Would Change About Their Pasts, And More

On October 26, the upcoming MBC drama “Kairos” held a press convention with the director and lead actors.

The upcoming “time-crossing fantasy thriller” is in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month prior to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

The forged started by revealing the the reason why they determined to participate within the drama, which included the immersive storyline in addition to the fervour and vitality of manufacturing director (PD) Park Seung Woo. Lee Se Younger commented, “I grew keen on this drama because of the attention-grabbing script and my belief within the director.” Shin Sung Rok added, “I may see the sincerity in PD Park Seung Woo’s eyes. I knew I needed to tackle the position as quickly as I noticed the look in his eyes.”

PD Park Seung Woo stated, “Even earlier than I took on this manufacturing, I assumed lengthy and onerous about who to forged. After taking up the drama, I put out affords and not using a second thought. I believe my sincerity obtained by means of to them. I’m fortunate to be working along with everybody.”

Shin Sung Rok commented on his position as a person who loses his daughter, saying, “Since I’ve a daughter as properly, there have been lots of elements that spoke to me. It wasn’t simple since I needed to specific lots of robust feelings, and I’m not likely the kind of one that does methodology performing. Nonetheless, for the reason that script was written properly, I believe I used to be capable of act extra naturally.”

Lee Se Younger additionally delved into element about her character in addition to the explanation why she lower her hair. “Han Ae Ri didn’t seem to be the sort of character who had lengthy and flowy hair,” she defined. “Han Ae Ri lives a busy life-style, so I needed to present her a change. I figured that brief hair would swimsuit her.”

Ahn Bo Hyun takes on the position of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s right-hand man Search engine optimisation Do Kyun. On how he immersed himself within the position, he defined, “Every time I act, I work onerous to narrate to the character. I used to be fairly anxious about the right way to turn into this character since I’ve by no means tried being a white-collar employee earlier than. Within the strategy of changing into Search engine optimisation Do Kyun I’ve labored on discovering commonalities between us, so it’s turn into simpler.”

Nam Gyu Ri additionally spoke about her character Kang Hyun Chae, who exhibits an excessive amount of motherly love whereas she loses a baby. The actress stated, “I used to be afraid that I wouldn’t be capable of specific that feeling of motherly love properly. This character has lots of totally different sides to her. Since she’s one who all the time has to stabilize herself by considering rationally, I believe I’ve been experiencing rising pains each personally in addition to in my position.”

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon performs the position of Im Geon Wook, Han Ae Ri’s longtime finest pal who’s all the time able to rush to her assist. He thanked the director, saying, “I’m trusting within the director whereas I act. He all the time eagerly nudges me in the suitable path, so because of him I’m gaining extra self esteem as we proceed filming.”

The actors additionally gave their responses to the query, “If you happen to may change the previous, what would you do?” Nam Gyu Ri responded, “I might return to my faculty days and revel in that point whereas going forwards and backwards between the previous and now.” Nonetheless, Kang Seung Yoon stated that he would moderately keep within the current. He reasoned, “If I modify the previous, I believe it could make every part I completed lose its which means.”

Ahn Bo Hyun stated, “I wish to return and never eat a lot.” Lee Se Younger replied, “I wish to return to my childhood and take extra photos with my mother and father and eat properly so I can develop taller.” Lastly, Shin Sung Rok made everybody chortle as he stated, “It’s excruciating to think about having to movie all of the scenes I labored so onerous to movie, so I don’t assume I’d return to the previous.”

Shin Sung Rok additionally upped the anticipation for the drama, saying, “I’ve seen the script for the primary two elements of the drama, so I’ve confidence. Additionally, that is scorching off the press—I’ve heard that the third half is even higher.” Ahn Bo Hyun concluded, “The ending to the drama will depart you feeling refreshed. Don’t miss out on a single piece of this drama’s puzzle.”

“Kairos” premieres on October 26 and might be out there on Viki.

