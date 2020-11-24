“Kairos” Postpones Broadcast + Previews Ahn Bo Hyun And Nam Gyu Ri’s Growing Anxiety

MBC’s “Kairos” launched new suspenseful stills of Ahn Bo Hyun and Nam Gyu Ri together with information of broadcast postponement.

The “time-crossing fantasy thriller” is concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Website positioning Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Website positioning Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different instances, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

MBC introduced that “Kairos” won’t air on November 23 as they are going to be broadcasting the fifth spherical of the KBO League Korean Collection. As a substitute, “Kairos” will air episodes seven and eight back-to-back on November 24 beginning at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Within the upcoming episode of “Kairos,” a fissure will steadily start to look in Website positioning Do Gyun (Ahn Bo Hyun) and Kang Hyun Chae’s (Nam Gyu Ri’s) relationship. Beforehand, Website positioning Do Gyun and Kang Hyun Chae completely deliberate out Kim Da Bin’s (Shim Hye Yeon’s) kidnapping and homicide case. Moreover, Kang Hyun Chae’s objective of taking up a brand new identification was revealed, surprising viewers and making them surprise if she’s really the character with all the ability in her arms.

The newly launched stills reveal Website positioning Do Gyun and Kang Hyun Chae experiencing a special environment of their secret love affair. Kang Hyun Chae seems as if she’s hiding a secret, and she or he nervously avoids assembly Website positioning Do Gyun’s eyes. Viewers are significantly curious for the reason that earlier episode revealed a younger Kang Hyun Chae setting fireplace to a home with a person who seemed to be her father locked inside.

