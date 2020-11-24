“Kairos” Shares Peek At Tense Encounters Between Shin Sung Rok, Lee Se Younger, Ahn Bo Hyun, And Nam Gyu Ri

MBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Kairos” has shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode!

The “time-crossing fantasy thriller” is in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Web optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Web optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different instances, they set out on an exciting quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Kim Web optimization Jin’s right-hand man Web optimization Do Kyun is performed by Ahn Bo Hyun, whereas Nam Gyu Ri stars as Kim Web optimization Jin’s spouse Kang Hyun Chae.

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Kairos,” Kim Web optimization Jin adopted Lee Tae Kyu (Jo Dong In) and got here throughout the homicide scene of Kwak Music Ja (Hwang Jung Min). Kim Web optimization Jin additionally began to suspect Web optimization Do Kyun after realizing he was the one who had beneficial Lee Tae Kyu to be employed on the firm.

Within the new stills, Kim Web optimization Jin calls Web optimization Do Kyun into his workplace. The air is thick with stress, and so they stare at one another with stiff shoulders. Kim Web optimization Jin’s expression is chilly and uncertain, whereas Web optimization Do Kyun’s face is clouded with darkish fierceness.

“Kairos” additionally unveiled new stills of Lee Se Younger and Nam Gyu Ri in character.

Beforehand within the drama, Kang Hyun Chae employed somebody to comply with Han Ae Ri and noticed Han Ae Ri assembly her daughter Kim Da Bin (Shim Hye Yeon). Han Ae Ri is planning to cover a location tracker in Kim Da Bin’s doll with the assistance of her buddy Im Gun Wook (WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon).

Within the new stills, Kang Hyun Chae visits Han Ae Ri on the comfort retailer she works at. Regardless of Han Ae Ri’s determined warning that she’s going to lose her baby, Kang Hyun Chae doesn’t look involved in any respect. She approaches Han Ae Ri with an unreadable expression, and Han Ae Ri stares at her with appalled eyes. Han Ae Ri is aware of her husband Kim Web optimization Jin is doing his hardest to guard Kim Da Bin, so she finds it unlucky that Kang Hyun Chae isn’t making the identical effort as him.

The following episodes of “Kairos” will air on November 24 at 9 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)