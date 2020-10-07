“Kairos” Unveils Character Posters For Shin Sung Rok, Lee Se Younger, Kang Seung Yoon, And More

The upcoming MBC drama “Kairos” has unveiled character posters of its lead solid!

“Kairos” is a time-crossing fantasy thriller concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Web optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Web optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month prior to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different instances, they set out on a quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

In Shin Sung Rok’s poster, he portrays a father whose world falls aside when his daughter is kidnapped. With tears in his eyes, he makes a cellphone name to an unknown individual. The caption reads, “Han Ae Ri, you’ll save my life, and I’ll save yours.”

In Lee Se Younger’s poster, she portrays the desperation and willpower of a girl who’s working three jobs with a view to make ends meet. She reaches out to the person sooner or later with a view to discover her lacking mom, and her caption reads, “We’ll save one another.”

Ahn Bo Hyun performs Web optimization Do Kyun, Kim Web optimization Jin’s right-hand man at his building firm. He’s revered by his boss, however quickly cracks begin showing within the work that he’s assigned to do. His poster, which exhibits half his face in gentle and half in shadow, hints at a extra mysterious position than simply Kim Web optimization Jinm’s worker, and his caption reads, “I’ll return the whole lot because it was. Completely…”

Nam Gyu Ri performs Kang Hyun Chae, Kim Web optimization Jin’s spouse and the mom of his daughter, Kim Da Bin (Shim Hye Yeon). Her poster exhibits her despair and hopelessness on the lack of her daughter, and the caption reads, “I don’t have the boldness to go on residing with out Da Bin.”

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon performs Im Gun Wook, Han Ae Ri’s loyal and reliable assistant who will do something for her. His caption reads, “I gained’t let something occur to you… so don’t fear!”

“Kairos” premieres on October 26.

