Kajol Chugh (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kajol Chugh (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Kajol Chugh is an Indian actress. She works predominantly in internet collection and identified for her efficiency in Feels Like Ishq (2021), Bombay Begums (2021), and Love, Existence & Pakodi (2021). Chugh has been lively in leisure trade since 2020.

Biography

Kajol Chugh used to be born in Bengaluru, Karnataka to a Hindi circle of relatives. She had at all times dream of creating profession in performing trade. She used to be related through school theatre staff. After the commencement she got here to Mumbai to check out success in Bollywood and got to work in T.V. ads. In 2020, she were given her first main step forward with Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie Shakeela. Later she were given alternative to play lead position in internet collection Feels Like Ishq (2021) and Bombay Begums (2021).

Bio

Actual Title Kajol Chugh Occupation Actress Date of Start Now not Recognized Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized Start Position Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian House The town Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Circle of relatives Mom : Pooja Chugh

Father : Title Now not Recognized

Sister : Divya Vikram Chugh

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized School Christ College, Bangalore Tutorial Qualification BA in Theatre Research Debut Internet Collection : Bombay Begums (2021)



Movie : Shakeela (2020)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 33-26-33 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Dancing and Performing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Kajol Chugh

Kajol Chugh used to be born and taken up in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Chugh used to be a part of many theatre performs all through school time.

She performed lead position of Gurpreet Kaur in Netflix internet collection Bombay Begums starring along Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur.

She made her performing debut with biographical drama movie Shakeela, directed through Indrajit Lankesh.

She additionally featured in T.V. ads of McDonalds, Renault, Britannia.

You probably have extra information about Kajol Chugh. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

