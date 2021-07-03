Kajol Chugh (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Kajol Chugh (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Kajol Chugh (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kajol Chugh (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Kajol Chugh is an Indian actress. She works predominantly in internet collection and identified for her efficiency in Feels Like Ishq (2021), Bombay Begums (2021), and Love, Existence & Pakodi (2021). Chugh has been lively in leisure trade since 2020.

Biography

Kajol Chugh used to be born in Bengaluru, Karnataka to a Hindi circle of relatives. She had at all times dream of creating profession in performing trade. She used to be related through school theatre staff. After the commencement she got here to Mumbai to check out success in Bollywood and got to work in T.V. ads. In 2020, she were given her first main step forward with Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie Shakeela. Later she were given alternative to play lead position in internet collection Feels Like Ishq (2021) and Bombay Begums (2021).

Bio

Actual Title Kajol Chugh
Occupation Actress
Date of Start Now not Recognized
Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized
Start Position Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Nationality Indian
House The town Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Pooja Chugh
Father : Title Now not Recognized
Sister : Divya Vikram Chugh
Kajol Chugh with Family

Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Kajol Chugh (Actress)

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized
School Christ College, Bangalore
Tutorial Qualification BA in Theatre Research
Debut Internet Collection : Bombay Begums (2021)
Bombay Begums (2021)
Movie : Shakeela (2020)
Shakeela (2020)
Awards Now not To be had
Kajol Chugh (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes
Weight 50 Kg
Determine Size 33-26-33
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Darkish Brown
Spare time activities Dancing and Performing
Kajol Chugh (Actress)

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Boyfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Value Now not To be had
Kajol Chugh (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Kajol Chugh

  • Kajol Chugh used to be born and taken up in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
  • Chugh used to be a part of many theatre performs all through school time.

  • She performed lead position of Gurpreet Kaur in Netflix internet collection Bombay Begums starring along Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur.
  • She made her performing debut with biographical drama movie Shakeela, directed through Indrajit Lankesh.
  • She additionally featured in T.V. ads of McDonalds, Renault, Britannia.

You probably have extra information about Kajol Chugh. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here