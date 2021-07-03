Kajol Chugh (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kajol Chugh (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Kajol Chugh is an Indian actress. She works predominantly in internet collection and identified for her efficiency in Feels Like Ishq (2021), Bombay Begums (2021), and Love, Existence & Pakodi (2021). Chugh has been lively in leisure trade since 2020.
Biography
Kajol Chugh used to be born in Bengaluru, Karnataka to a Hindi circle of relatives. She had at all times dream of creating profession in performing trade. She used to be related through school theatre staff. After the commencement she got here to Mumbai to check out success in Bollywood and got to work in T.V. ads. In 2020, she were given her first main step forward with Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie Shakeela. Later she were given alternative to play lead position in internet collection Feels Like Ishq (2021) and Bombay Begums (2021).
Bio
|Actual Title
|Kajol Chugh
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Start
|Now not Recognized
|Age (as in 2021)
|Now not Recognized
|Start Position
|Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Pooja Chugh
Father : Title Now not Recognized
Sister : Divya Vikram Chugh
Brother : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Schooling Main points and Extra
|College
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Christ College, Bangalore
|Tutorial Qualification
|BA in Theatre Research
|Debut
|Internet Collection : Bombay Begums (2021)
Movie : Shakeela (2020)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 4″ Toes
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Determine Size
|33-26-33
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Darkish Brown
|Spare time activities
|Dancing and Performing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Information About Kajol Chugh
- Kajol Chugh used to be born and taken up in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
- Chugh used to be a part of many theatre performs all through school time.
- She performed lead position of Gurpreet Kaur in Netflix internet collection Bombay Begums starring along Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur.
- She made her performing debut with biographical drama movie Shakeela, directed through Indrajit Lankesh.
- She additionally featured in T.V. ads of McDonalds, Renault, Britannia.
