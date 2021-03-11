Kakao M And Spotify Renew Licensing Agreement

Kakao M and Spotify have introduced a renewal of their licensing settlement.

On March 1, a whole lot of Ok-pop releases disappeared from Spotify after the worldwide licensing settlement between Spotify and Kakao M expired. Each corporations launched separate statements concerning the expiration of this settlement.

On March 11, Spotify and Kakao Leisure (beforehand often known as Kakao M) introduced in an official assertion, “Each corporations have accomplished discussions concerning the renewal of their world licensing contract. Consequently, Kakao Leisure’s content material shall be obtainable on Spotify platforms world wide, together with in South Korea.”

A supply from Spotify said, “The music of Kakao Leisure artists shall be obtainable on Spotify as soon as once more for his or her world followers and for the over 345 million Spotify listeners in 170 nations world wide. As it’s Spotify’s mission to attach artists to followers everywhere in the world and to showcase music from world wide to our customers, we’re pleased to have the ability to attain Korean listeners with not solely these tracks but in addition with our library of over 70 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists.”

Spotify continued, “We stay dedicated to actively working towards negotiations with artists, labels, and rights holders with the intention to have a optimistic affect on the Korean streaming system.”

A supply from Kakao Leisure mentioned, “Kakao Leisure and Spotify have accomplished discussions for our music licensing contract, and we’ve agreed to resume releasing our music on the worldwide service, together with in South Korea. Via various partnerships world wide, together with Spotify, we goal to assist our artists hook up with listeners everywhere in the world and create alternatives for individuals to take pleasure in Ok-pop.”

Kakao Leisure concluded, “We stay dedicated to defending the rights of artists, labels, and rights holders and to the expansion of a steady inventive ecosystem for the Korean music business.”

