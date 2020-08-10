Kakao M Confirms Plans To Launch New Reality Show With Lee Hyori

Lee Hyori is about to return together with her personal actuality present!

On August 10, it was reported that Lee Hyori is planning to seem in a digital actuality present that may observe her day-to-day life with husband Lee Sang Quickly on Jeju Island. The studies claimed that the present could be launched throughout the second half of the 12 months on a video platform primarily based on KakaoTalk that Kakao M is at the moment engaged on.

In response to this, a supply from Kakao M acknowledged, “It’s true that we’re making ready a brand new digital actuality present with Lee Hyori. She has confirmed that she’s going to seem within the present, however we’re nonetheless discussing particulars reminiscent of this system title and launch date.”

Lee Hyori just lately wrapped up actions as Linda G, a member of co-ed group SSAK3 with Yoo Jae Suk (Yoo Dragon) and Rain (B-Ryong) for “How Do You Play?” Test it out beneath:

