Kakao M Releases Statement Explaining That Spotify Was The One To End Their Licensing Agreement

Kakao M has issued a press release in response to Spotify’s claims in regards to the expiration of their international licensing settlement.

On March 1, Spotify made an official assertion explaining why lots of of Ok-pop releases had all of a sudden disappeared from the platform. The firm acknowledged that regardless of its finest efforts for the previous yr and a half, it had not been capable of efficiently renew their international licensing settlement with Kakao M, resulting in the elimination of all music distributed by the huge Korean label.

Nevertheless, later that very same morning, Kakao M countered with its personal assertion, through which it claimed that Spotify had been the one who selected to not renew their settlement, even after a request on Kakao M’s half.

The firm additionally clarified that it was nonetheless within the midst of negotiating whether or not its catalogue can be made obtainable on the South Korean model of Spotify—and that the expiration of their international licensing settlement had been solely separate and unrelated. Spotify additionally backed up this explicit declare in its personal assertion earlier within the day.

“Unrelated to our preexisting international licensing settlement with Spotify, Kakao M has been individually negotiating with Spotify relating to a home contract for the availability of music,” acknowledged Kakao M. “Unrelated to the home contract, which we’re nonetheless negotiating, we individually obtained discover of the expiration of our license on February 28, and we requested a renewal of our current international contract.”

“As a consequence of Spotify’s coverage that they have to proceed with the home and international contracts on the similar time, our international contract has presently expired,” they continued. “We’re presently persevering with our negotiations in regards to the provide of music.”

