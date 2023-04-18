Kakegurui Twin Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

You can’t just casually suggest Kakegurui Twin to your pals if they ask for recommendations for an anime.

The chaotic environment of high students that are gambling addicts, but whose social status is dictated by their gains at gambling sessions, is undoubtedly difficult for everyone else to immerse themselves in.

Kakegurui Twin is on par with its predecessor, Kakegurui, with a dash of psychological thriller tossed in.

This animation is a translation of a Homura Kawamoto and Kei Saiki’s Japanese manga series.

Japanese manga author Homura Kawamoto and illustrator Kei Seki created the Kakegurui Twin series. Since September 2015, it has been in the Gangan Joker magazine from publisher Square Enix.

This story centres on a pupil transfer who discovers how the school’s gambling system operates after enrolling in the new private institution.

This is the reason the heroine gives in to the gambling addiction for which she becomes famous.

The anime selection on Netflix is constantly growing, with new titles being added one a regular basis.

The most popular anime among them, Kakegurui, has a significant fan following as a result of its unique idea and the cast’s very expressive performance.

Fans of Kakegurui will enjoy the subsequent series Kakegurui Twin while they wait for the release of season 3 to be announced, which will be accessible on Netflix in the autumn.

The anime series Kakegurui, that is based on the manga book Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler, centres on the life of Yumeko Jabami, a transfer pupil at Hyakkaou Private Academy.

At the same time, while Kakegurui Twin will focus on Mary Satome, friends of Yumeko, Kakegurui continues the narrative of Yumeko.

Kakegurui Twin Season 2 Release Date

The first episode of Kakegurui Twin did very well and was adored by viewers and supporters alike.

After the main Kakegurui series’ popularity, the series has been eagerly awaited.

The series’ makers immediately announced the start of a second season after the series’ popularity.

The first episode will be published on 5 May 2023, followed by the second episode the following week. The producers have already set the release date for each episode. The company has further revealed that there would be 10 episodes throughout the whole season.

Kakegurui Twin Season 2 Cast

In Kakegurui Twin, many voice actors returned to their roles, so perhaps the second season’s cast won’t swap out their voice actors.

The main character Mary Saotome is played by Minami Tanaka, Ririka Momobami by Miyuki Sawashiro, Midari Ikishima by Mariya Ise, and Tsuzura Hanatemari by Rina Honizumi.

Yuichiro Hayashi while Kaori Makita are the series’ directors, while MAPPA Studios is the show’s producer.

Kakegurui Twin Season 2 Trailer

Kakegurui Twin Season 2 Plot

Mary triumphs over Sakura Miharutaki, the chairwoman of the Beautification Council, a co-lead in Full-Bloom, and Aoi Mibuomi’s betrothed, to win the treasure hunt challenge and secure a place in Full-Bloom during the “Kakegurui Twin” season 1 finale.

Sakura is later humiliated by Aoi by being kicked out of Full Bloom. When Sakura inquires as to whether he would call off their engagement, Aoi responds that he has no such intentions.

After all, their marriage would unite two of the most powerful families in Japan, which will be very beneficial for him.

Mary witnesses all of this, and she realises that Aoi is equally shrewd and ruthless as the other Student Council members.

When Mary refuses his offer, Aoi is taken aback. Aoi tells Sachiko Juraku that once the credits roll, Mary will either merge with Full-Bloom or be annihilated.

In the next season 2, Mary and her friends could meet a brand-new character by the name of Our Shimotsuki Ruri.

Mary will certainly fall short to Sachiko in a contest, giving her the option of joining the Full-Bloom or Sachiko’s team.

They could begin cooperating if Mikura Sado helps her. If she continues turning him down, Aoi will ultimately go after her. Given her intelligence, Mary will probably be prepared for it.

A spin-off game called Kakegurui Twin began serialisation in Gangan Joker on the nineteenth of September 2015.

Homura Kawamoto’s series included artwork by Kei Saiki. One year after Yumeko Jabami moved to Hyakkaou Private Academy, Mary Saotome is the main character of the novel.

Kakegurui Futago, Kakegurui Futago Twins, etc Compulsive Gambler Twin are additional titles for the spin-off.

As soon as Mary Saotome arrives at the school, she runs into one of her former elementary school friends who has already become a housepet who explains the school’s gaming policy.

Mary accepts Kokoro Aiura’s challenge to play Speed Daifugo against her. Although Mary seems to get doing well, Kokoro nevertheless manages to triumph. Mary is now in danger of becoming a housepet because she owes Kokoro 300,000 yen.

However, Tsuzura gives her 500, so Mary wants another fight with Kokoro. She deceives herself because she thinks she’s cheating.

Mary ultimately succeeds and receives her money back. Tsuzuru then declares her admiration for Mary.