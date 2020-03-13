Kal Penn Wants To Do Another Harold And Kumar Movie, But Not How You’d Think

After all, as a result of Kal Penn talked about binging the flicks, having Harold & Kumar Survive The Coronavirus (or no matter the brand new film might be referred to as) debut on a streaming service results in one other profit. As a substitute of franchise followers having to marathon their means by way of the primary motion pictures at house, after which head to the theater to observe the duo’s new journey, they will simply do all 4 motion pictures in a single sitting, with out ever having to, you already know, bathe, placed on pants or cease consuming pepperoni pizza with cheese doodles and melted ice cream on high.