Kal Penn Wants To Do Another Harold And Kumar Movie, But Not How You’d Think

Stoner comedies are their very own particular factor that require simply the precise temper (…often stoned) for having fun with their full delights. Whereas Harold & Kumar Go To White Fort and the movie’s two sequels are recent-ish examples of the sub-genre that received numerous non-stoners speaking about how wacky the flicks have been, we’ve but to see any adventures from Harold and Kumar past A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, which was launched in 2011. Star Kal Penn would nonetheless like to make a fourth movie within the collection, however he thinks there’s one key to getting it completed now.
Every of the primary three Harold & Kumar motion pictures have been launched in theaters, serving to the franchise (which was made for about $40 million complete) make nearly $116 million worldwide, however it seems that Kal Penn want to see one thing else occur in the event that they get so as to add to the collection. Here is what he instructed Selection:
I really feel prefer it’s gotta be a streamer as a result of individuals simply love watching [these movies] within the consolation of their very own house on a Friday night time at 2 a.m., which is extra streaming ‘binge-able’ than it will the theater.
I hadn’t actually considered this, however Kal Penn does make a superb level about how individuals like to observe their stoner comedies. Positive, it is apparent that many people have been simply superb with going to the theater to observe the primary three Harold & Kumar motion pictures, however these items have a tendency to actually shine with repeat viewings at house once you’ve received nowhere else to be, can lay round in your lingerie and do not feel the necessity to (doubtlessly) drive illegally since you are…Excessive. As. A. Kite.
After all, as a result of Kal Penn talked about binging the flicks, having Harold & Kumar Survive The Coronavirus (or no matter the brand new film might be referred to as) debut on a streaming service results in one other profit. As a substitute of franchise followers having to marathon their means by way of the primary motion pictures at house, after which head to the theater to observe the duo’s new journey, they will simply do all 4 motion pictures in a single sitting, with out ever having to, you already know, bathe, placed on pants or cease consuming pepperoni pizza with cheese doodles and melted ice cream on high.
Is that what individuals who wish to smoke just a little sumthin’ sumthin’ take pleasure in consuming? Asking for a buddy…
Talking of this magical fourth Harold & Kumar film, do not suppose that Kal Penn is the one one concerned about conserving the toke social gathering hopping. Apparently, his co-star John Cho, in addition to franchise creators / writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, are all on board with the concept of giving followers one other sequel.
We’d like to do a fourth film. John Cho and I textual content about it on a regular basis. Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who created and wrote all three motion pictures within the franchise — all of us would like to do one. I believe all of us, fortunately, have the blessing of being actually busy proper now and wish to discover the precise venue and the precise timing.
Whereas I often need to be satisfied that sequels which come greater than 5 years after a earlier franchise entry are a superb transfer, I’ve to confess that I am kinda into the considered catching up with Harold Lee and Kumar Patel as married males who smoke pot with their youngsters. Alright, perhaps not that precise concept, however you get what I am saying. Who does not wish to watch some previously wild dudes rebuild their connection to hashish and do some loopy, silly shit? Nobody; that is who!
We’ll simply have to attend and see if Kal Penn, John Cho and the remainder can put aside a while to present followers one other Harold & Kumar film, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the newest. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 new film launch information, which might be up to date with premiere delays as quickly as the knowledge turns into accessible.
