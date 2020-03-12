Kal Penn Would ‘Love’ to Do a Fourth ‘Harold & Kumar’ Movie

If Kal Penn will get his method, a fourth “Harold & Kumar” film might be streaming on a service close to you.

“I really feel prefer it’s gotta be a streamer as a result of individuals simply love watching [these movies] within the consolation of their very own dwelling on a Friday night time at 2 a.m., which is extra streaming ‘binge-able’ than it’s going to the theater,” Penn, 42, informed Selection.

Penn and co-star John Cho cemented their legacies within the stoner comedy world with 2004’s “Harold & Kumar Go to White Fortress,” as two buddies whose pot-fueled munchies journey turns into a zany misadventure that features Neil Patrick Harris and driving a cheetah.

The comedy grew to become a hit and spawned two follow-ups, 2008’s “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay” and 2011’s “A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas.”

And appears like Cho could be on board, too.

“We’d love to do a fourth film. John Cho and I textual content about it on a regular basis,” mentioned Penn. “Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who created and wrote all three motion pictures within the franchise — all of us would love to do one. I believe all of us, fortunately, have the blessing of being actually busy proper now and wish to discover the precise venue and the precise timing.”

Hurwitz and Schlossberg most not too long ago teamed on YouTube Premium’s “Cobra Kai” sequence, which is able to launch its third season a while this yr. Final August, Penn hinted at a Tv Critics Affiliation panel that a idea for a fourth installment does exist.

Penn will subsequent be seen — or heard, somewhat — because the voice of Mikku, a mongoose in upcoming Disney Junior present “Mira, Royal Detective.” The solid is nearly solely of South Asian descent, a first for a Disney sequence. It consists of Penn, Freida Pinto, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jameela Jamil, Aasif Mandvi and newcomer Leela Ladnier, voicing the title position of Mira. (Penn’s NBC sitcom “Sunnyside” was canceled in October.)

Penn added that he’s hoping a fourth “Harold & Kumar” might come before later.

“We preserve speaking about it and are hoping within the subsequent yr or so to have the ability to discover a good dwelling,” mentioned Penn. “So, if anybody’s studying this and desires it, tell us.”