Kaley Cuoco to Keynote Variety Entertainment Summit

Variety returns with its Entertainment Summit: A CES Accomplice Program on Jan. 14, to discover how trendy applied sciences and innovation are steering the way forward for movie, TV, digital media, gaming and extra.

“The Flight Attendant” star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco will take part in a okeynote conversation discussing her artistic course of as actor and producer on the HBO Max sequence.

Usually offered as an in-person summit on the annual CES conference in Las Vegas, Variety strikes to an all-digital format for 2021.

In different highlights, Marc Pritchard, Chief Model Officer, Procter & Gamble; Linda Yaccarino, Chairman World Promoting and Partnerships, NBCUniversal; and Jeff Inexperienced, CEO, The Commerce Desk will take part in a dialog about the way forward for promoting.

Extra audio system embrace Sarah Clemens, Chief Working Officer, Twitch; Blake Chandlee, VP World Enterprise Options, TikTok; Lauren Anderson, Co-Head of Content material & Programming, IMDb TV, Amazon Studios; Lucinda Martinez, EVP of Model Advertising, HBO and HBO Max; and Mary Yee, VP Advertising, Ps, amongst others.

Matters embrace the reinvention of leisure by streaming, the rise of fan-first media, monetization of related TV, manufacturers pivoting with present shopper tradition, the ability of tech innovation in the course of the pandemic and extra.

This system can even embrace Scott Brown, Common Supervisor of Viewers Measurement, Nielsen; Agnes Chu, President, Conde Nast Entertainment; Brian Flinn, CMO, WWE; André Kudelski, Chairman and CEO, The Kudelski Group; Shane Rahmani, SVP and GM, New Media, Marvel Entertainment; Scott Rosenberg, SVP and GM Platform Enterprise, Roku; Audrey Steele, EVP Analysis Insights and Technique, Fox Corp.; and Brad Wilson, EVP Development and Income, WarnerMedia.

The Commerce Desk, The Kudelski Group and WWE are premier companions of the occasion. Roku is an official companion, with Nielsen as a supporting companion and The Wall Road Journal becoming a member of as a media companion.

Registration is free, however required for entry. To sign up and see the total agenda, head to 123.com/ces.