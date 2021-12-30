Kalicharan Maharaj Arrested: Kalicharan Maharaj arrested for the usage of derogatory phrases in opposition to Mahatma Gandhi

The Raipur Police of Chhattisgarh has arrested Kalicharan Maharaj. He has been arrested from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Kalicharan Maharaj is accused of creating objectionable remarks in opposition to the Father of the Country Mahatma Gandhi within the Parliament of Religions. A case was once registered in opposition to him at Tikrapara police station in Raipur.