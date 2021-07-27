Kalidas Jayaram Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Kalidas Jayaram is an Indian Film Actor who works inside the Tamil and Malayalam Film industry. His debut Malayalam movie is Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, at the age of 7 he gave the impression in this movie. Then his debut movie in Tamil is Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum. Kalidas Jayaram’s new motion pictures are Oru Pakka Kathai, Poomaram, Netflix Paava Kathaigal. He it will likely be collaborating in a prominent serve as in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram Movie. He plays the serve as of Kamal Haasan’s son inside the film. Kalidas moreover roped in for Pa Ranjith and Kiruthiga Udhayanithi’s untitled film.

Kalidas Jayaram was once born on 16 December 1993 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Kalidas Jayaram family details, his father is a well known actor Jayaram and his mother establish identity Parvathy and he has a younger sister Malavika Jayaram. He did his training in Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Chennai, and his high school in Variety School, Cochin, Kerala. Then he has accomplished his bachelors in Visual Verbal exchange in Loyola College at Chennai. Kalidas Jayaram started his carrier at the age of 7 in Film Business he acted inside the movie Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal which is directed through Sathyan Anthikkad. Then at his early life, he won the National Award for Largest Baby Artist for 2nd movie Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum inside the years 2003, which is directed through Siby Malayil.

Kalidas Jayaram Biography

Name Kalidas Exact Name Kalidas Jayaram Nickname Kannan, Kali Profession Indian film actor Date of Supply 1993 December 16 Age 25 Father Name Jayaram Mother Name Parvathy Most sensible 5’8” Weight 70 Kg Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Visual Verbal exchange School Variety School, Cochin, Kerala College Loyola College, Chennai Leisure pursuits Cycling, Long Using, and dancing Native land Chennai, India Nationality Indian Married No Partner Name However to be Up-to-the-minute Provide City Chennai, India

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KalidasActor/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kalidas700

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kalidas_jayaram/

Kalidas Jayaram Movement footage

twelve months Film Serve as Language Notes 2000 Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal Ashok Malayalam Baby artist 2003 Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum Vasudev Malayalam Baby artist, Moreover playback singer for ‘Thappo Thappo’ along with Jayaram 2005 Udayon N/A Malayalam Playback singer for ‘Angethala’ along with Shankar Mahadevan and Mohanlal 2016 Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum Karthik Tamil SIIMA Award for Largest Debut Actor 2018 Oru Pakka Kathai Tamil Behind schedule release 2018 Poomaram Malayalam 2019 Mr and Ms Rowdy Malayalam 2019 Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu Malayalam Pre-production 2019 Jack and Jill Malayalam Filming 2019 Oru Pakka Kathai Tamil Behind schedule

Awards

2003 – National Film Award – Largest Baby Artist

2003 – Kerala State Film Award – Largest Baby Artist

2003 – Asianet Film Award – Largest Baby Artist

2017 – SIIMA Award for Largest Debut Actor

Kalidas Jayaram Pictures

Check out the latest pictures of Kalidas,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.