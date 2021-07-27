Kalidas Jayaram Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Kalidas Jayaram is an Indian Film Actor who works inside the Tamil and Malayalam Film industry. His debut Malayalam movie is Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, at the age of 7 he gave the impression in this movie. Then his debut movie in Tamil is Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum. Kalidas Jayaram’s new motion pictures are Oru Pakka Kathai, Poomaram, Netflix Paava Kathaigal. He it will likely be collaborating in a prominent serve as in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram Movie. He plays the serve as of Kamal Haasan’s son inside the film. Kalidas moreover roped in for Pa Ranjith and Kiruthiga Udhayanithi’s untitled film.
Kalidas Jayaram was once born on 16 December 1993 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Kalidas Jayaram family details, his father is a well known actor Jayaram and his mother establish identity Parvathy and he has a younger sister Malavika Jayaram. He did his training in Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Chennai, and his high school in Variety School, Cochin, Kerala. Then he has accomplished his bachelors in Visual Verbal exchange in Loyola College at Chennai. Kalidas Jayaram started his carrier at the age of 7 in Film Business he acted inside the movie Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal which is directed through Sathyan Anthikkad. Then at his early life, he won the National Award for Largest Baby Artist for 2nd movie Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum inside the years 2003, which is directed through Siby Malayil.
Kalidas Jayaram Biography
|Name
|Kalidas
|Exact Name
|Kalidas Jayaram
|Nickname
|Kannan, Kali
|Profession
|Indian film actor
|Date of Supply
|1993 December 16
|Age
|25
|Father Name
|Jayaram
|Mother Name
|Parvathy
|Most sensible
|5’8”
|Weight
|70 Kg
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Visual Verbal exchange
|School
|Variety School, Cochin, Kerala
|College
|Loyola College, Chennai
|Leisure pursuits
|Cycling, Long Using, and dancing
|Native land
|Chennai, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Partner Name
|However to be Up-to-the-minute
|Provide City
|Chennai, India
Kalidas Jayaram Movement footage
|twelve months
|Film
|Serve as
|Language
|Notes
|2000
|Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal
|Ashok
|Malayalam
|Baby artist
|2003
|Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum
|Vasudev
|Malayalam
|Baby artist, Moreover playback singer for ‘Thappo Thappo’ along with Jayaram
|2005
|Udayon
|N/A
|Malayalam
|Playback singer for ‘Angethala’ along with Shankar Mahadevan and Mohanlal
|2016
|Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum
|Karthik
|Tamil
|SIIMA Award for Largest Debut Actor
|2018
|Oru Pakka Kathai
|Tamil
|Behind schedule release
|2018
|Poomaram
|Malayalam
|2019
|Mr and Ms Rowdy
|Malayalam
|2019
|Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu
|Malayalam
|Pre-production
|2019
|Jack and Jill
|Malayalam
|Filming
|2019
|Oru Pakka Kathai
|Tamil
|Behind schedule
Awards
- 2003 – National Film Award – Largest Baby Artist
- 2003 – Kerala State Film Award – Largest Baby Artist
- 2003 – Asianet Film Award – Largest Baby Artist
- 2017 – SIIMA Award for Largest Debut Actor
