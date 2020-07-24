Kalraj Mishra’s personality has been respected by the opposition in Delhi, he will not come under pressure: Gehlot

Jaipur: Amidst the Congress and its supporting legislators starting a sit-in at the Raj Bhavan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday evening that the opposite Ganges is flowing in the state where the ruling party itself wants to call the assembly session and the opposition leaders are saying that We are not demanding this. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot’s threat to the Governor, said – call an assembly session or else the people of the state …

Describing the Governor as constitutional head, Gehlot advised his legislators to behave in a Gandhian manner. Gehlot hoped that Governor Kalraj Mishra will soon decide on the proposal of the Congress government to convene a special session of the assembly.

Gehlot told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, "Our cabinet has decided to call the assembly session. We took the initiative. The opposition should also welcome him. This is the tradition of democracy. Here the opposite Ganges is flowing, we are saying that we will call the session and prove our majority. Will discuss Corona virus and other issues. "

I am sure that Governor will not come under any pressure, he will make a decision. We hope the Assembly session begins soon. So we are sitting here in protest. After he gives us a letter we will decide the further course of action: #Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot https://t.co/yefV1vVp5x – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The Chief Minister said, “The Governor is our constitutional head. We requested him. I am not hesitant to say that he could not stop this decision without upward pressure because the Governor is bound by the decision of the State Cabinet. “

Gehlot said that if the Governor has some questions, he can resolve at the secretariat level. He said, “The Opposition always demands that the Assembly session be called. Here the ruling party is saying that the session of the assembly should be called where milk will have milk and water will be water. At the same time, the opposition is saying that we are not making such a demand. What a puzzle it is. “

He said, “I hope that Kalraj Mishra, who has a personality of his own and who has been respected by the opposition in Delhi, will not come under pressure because he has taken the oath of constitutional post.”

Gehlot said, “There are many occasions in life when they have to make decisions with courage.” We hope to give our verdict soon, “he said.” How long will the MLAs stay at the Raj Bhavan and the strike will last. Depending on how long the governor gives the letter and what he writes in it. Only then will we decide what to do. “

On his statement that the public will encircle the Raj Bhavan, Gehlot said, “In 1993, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat said that if the majority is with me and we are not invited then the Raj Bhavan will be surrounded.” There will be a siege of Raj Bhavan… it is political language. To convey the message to the public. “

Gehlot said that Bhairo Singh Shekhawat was sitting here on dharna. Gehlot said, “New leaders of BJP have been born. They have no idea.” They should have some talks with senior leaders like us and get some knowledge. ”With this, the Chief Minister has urged his MLAs that we have to behave in Gandhian way. Gehlot said that the governor is the constitutional head and we do not want any confrontation.