Kamal Haasan’s big statement, I will contest the assembly elections in 2021, will seek support from Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan said on Thursday that he will contest the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and will also seek support from fellow actor Rajinikanth. Kamal Haasan said during a media interaction in Chennai that he had chosen the Makkal Needhi Mayim (MNM) party, adding that he would contest the assembly elections next year.

Kamal Haasan said that Rajinikanth has to take a decision on his political stance and his health is more important. He said that the process of selection of potential candidates for the assembly elections is going on.