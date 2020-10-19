Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are setting fire in the kitchen of Gandhi family: Smriti Irani

new Delhi: Madhya Pradesh has an assembly by-election. In such a situation, political rhetoric continues. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath gave a statement about Imrati Devi, a former MLA who left the Congress and joined the BJP in a meeting, which the BJP has made an issue. Not only the leaders of Madhya Pradesh but other BJP leaders are also targeting the Congress. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh by-election: Now Shivraj government minister calls Congress candidate’s wife as ‘mistress’, video goes viral

Union Minister Smriti Irani said how Kamal Nath can make such a statement for a political woman. I do not understand how the Gandhi family can maintain silence like this. Smriti Irani said that I do not think the Gandhi family will take any action against Kamal Nath. People like Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will continue to set fire to the kitchen of Gandhi family.

I did find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory words against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item"). I understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent: Union Minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/qTERPaY5yr – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Explain that BJP has made Kamal Nath’s comment an issue. Many BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Shivraj Sinch Chouhan), are keeping silent fast. Imrati Devi has also targeted Kamal Nath’s comment. Imarti Devi had said that Kamal Nath has gone mad after going to the post of Chief Minister. Kamal Nath has hurt the honor of women. The public will answer this in the elections.