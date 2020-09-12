new Delhi: The Gwalior-Chambal region is currently a political arena in view of assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. On the one hand, while the Congress is not hesitating to call Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined BJP, even Scindia directly named Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh as the biggest traitor in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read – Congress President Sonia Gandhi goes abroad for health check-up, Rahul Gandhi is also with

Let us know that by-elections are going to be held for 27 seats of Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

In an election meeting today, Scindia attacked the Congress leaders and said, "Call me traitor, Hey Kamal Nath ji and Digvijay Singh ji turn the pages of history, DP Mishra ji took a step against the public, then Rajmata DP By bringing Mishra's government on the ground, he had burnt the soil. Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are the biggest traitors in Madhya Pradesh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said, Gwalior-Chambal division gave power to Congress, but Kamal Nath ji discriminated against this region the most. The Chief Minister did not have time to meet the MLAs here. Today, he is missing morality!

At the same time, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Morena said that this Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh made Vallabhbhavan in Madhya Pradesh a hub of brokers.

Congress supporters protested against Scindia and again raised slogans of “Go back to Gaddar Scindia” at a function and showed black flags to Scindia.

Please tell that after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs in the month of March, the Congress government in the state fell. Most of the Congress MLAs who resigned are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined BJP in March. After resigning, all these MLAs also joined BJP. Even after this, some Congress MLAs had resigned and by-elections are being held for these seats. After the fall of the Congress government, the BJP government was formed under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan.