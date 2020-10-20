Kamal Nath did not listen to Rahul Gandhi’s displeasure, refused to apologize for the ‘item’ statement

Kamal Nath’s statement on the item containing ‘Rahul’ was angered by Rahul Gandhi, although the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh did not take it seriously. Kamal Nath refused to apologize to Shivraj Singh cabinet minister Imarti Devi for the ‘item’ statement. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi called the statement unfortunate and said that I do not like this kind of language. Also Read – Women’s Commission notice to Shivraj government minister, used to abuse Congress candidate’s wife

#WATCH It is Rahul Gandhi’s opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologize when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret: Former MP CM Kamal Nath https://t.co/Io2z9b3Tiu pic.twitter.com/nfB8Eum4nH Also Read – ‘Item’ to Madhya Pradesh Minister, Rahul Gandhi said- I do not support Kamal Nath’s language – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020 Also Read – Rahul Gandhi calls Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ statement unfortunate, says- ‘I don’t like this kind of language’

On the other hand, after Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Kamal Nath told the news agency ANI, “Now that is Rahul ji’s opinion. I made it clear in what context I said, there is no need to say more. ”When he was asked if he would apologize for his statement, he refused. They said why would I apologize? My motive was not to offend anyone. If anyone feels insulted then I am sorry, I said this yesterday.

#WATCH Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used… I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM’s “item” remark pic.twitter.com/VT149EjHu0 – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Earlier, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, while disagreeing with Kamal Nath’s remarks, said that I do not like the kind of language he has used. This is unfortunate. Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Kamal Nath ji belongs to my party, but personally I do not like the kind of language that he used. I do not appreciate this kind of language, no matter what it is. This is unfortunate.’

Earlier, Kamal Nath had also given clarification regarding the remarks of BJP government minister Imrati Devi. Kamal Nath had said in response to the question arising out of his statement on Imrati Devi that he had forgotten her name, he did not insult anyone.

At the same time, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Monday that instead of apologizing for his controversial statement, the 73-year-old Congress leader is shamelessly giving clarification. Chauhan said at an election meeting in Pal Kankaria village, about 30 km from Indore, “This is the extent of shamelessness.” I had felt that Kamal Nath would apologize while expressing regret over his indecent remarks about Imrati Devi, but theft and Senajori…. Kamal Nath is saying that he has not done anything wrong. ‘

He said, ‘Kamal Nath is saying that he forgot the name of Imrati Devi. If he can forget the name of his former cabinet member (Imarti Devi), he has no right to remain in politics. ”Chauhan insisted,“ Remember Kamal Nath that this is the country where Ravana has given Maia Sita If insulted, then the entire dynasty of Ravana, except Vibhishana, was finished.

(Input: ANI, language)