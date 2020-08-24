Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh expressed support to Gandhi family regarding party leadership

Prior to the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, senior Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh have expressed confidence in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, supporting the Gandhi family. Also Read – CWC Meet: Congress torn in two, Sibal furious over Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Azad said – If the charge is proved …

Former Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath has urged Sonia Gandhi to continue working as Congress President.

State Congress President Kamal Nath tweeted late on Sunday, "I was also the General Secretary of All India Congress Party for many years. Let us not forget that despite all the false rumors against Sonia Gandhi, she led the victory of Congress Party in 2004 and made Atal Bihari Vajpayee at home."

In his next tweet, he said, “Any suggestion or attack on Sonia Gandhi’s leadership is absurd. I appeal to Sonia Gandhi to strengthen the Congress party as President and continue to lead the Congress. “Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh said that it is time for the Congress to unite.

Singh said in the tweet, “It’s time for the Congress to agree.” Do not differ. The family that has sacrificed and sacrificed for the independence of the country and then the country is well known. I do not agree with what is coming in the media. I cannot even imagine a Congress without the Nehru-Gandhi family. Soniaji’s leadership is well accepted. If Sonia ji wants to leave the post of president, then Rahul ji should leave his stubbornness and accept the post of president. The common Congress worker of the country will not accept anyone else. “

It is worth mentioning that on Sunday, a new political storm came in the party when a letter was written by 23 senior leaders to Sonia Gandhi demanding the appointment of a full-time and grassroots active president and change in the organization from top to bottom. I. CWC meeting is going on to discuss the issue of leadership.

