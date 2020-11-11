Kamal Nath is very civilized, the way he fought the by-elections, he would not have fallen if he had run the government: Uma Bharti

Bhopal: BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday praised Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath, saying that he fought the by-election on November 3 in 28 assembly seats of the state very well. Uma Bharti said that if he had run his government in such a good way, then his 15-month government would not have fallen. Uma said, “He (Kamal Nath) is a very decent person. He is like my elder brother. ” He said, “He (Kamal Nath) fought this election very technically (technically).” Also Read – Big win of BJP: PM Modi said – Family parties are the biggest threat to democracy

In response to a question in Bhopal, Uma told media persons, "Kamal Nath ji too (fought on 28 assembly seats) fought the by-election very well … Had he run his government in the same way, the matter would not have gone wrong (his government does not fall)." " Uma said, "He (Kamal Nath) is a very decent person. He is like my elder brother. " He said, "He (Kamal Nath) fought this election very technically (technically)." Like he pitched Ram Siya Bharti in Malhara. " In the by-elections held on November 3 in 28 seats in the state, the ruling BJP won 19 seats, while the opposition Congress had to satisfy only 9 seats.

In connection with the issuance of show cause notice by the Madhya Pradesh BJP President Vishnudutt Sharma on the allegation of former state minister Gaurishankar Shejwar and his son Mudit Shejwar for not working for the party candidate Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary from Sanchi seat in the by-election. Defending said, "To give notice to Shejwar is a formality. There should be no action on that, because they did not act in opposition to the party. " He said that I have spoken to Vishnudatta Sharma in this regard.