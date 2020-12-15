Kamal Nath Retirement Talks: Just a few days after the bad defeat in the by-election, Kamal Nath said- now I want to rest

Kamal Nath Retirement Talks: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and State President Kamal Nath has indicated to retire from politics. He has said that now he is not craving for any post. He told party workers in his hometown Chhindwara that he had achieved a lot in his political life. Along with this, he also said that he will retire from active politics on the day the people of Chhindwara will ask him to do so. Also Read – Kisan Andolan News: Attack on Kamal Nath Farm Laws – Government in the air will ruin the country

Kamal Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara, told reporters in Amarwara on Monday, "The day the people of Chhindwara tell me, I will retire from politics on that day."

A day earlier on Sunday, during a visit to his stronghold Chhindwara, he had said in a meeting of Congress workers in Sausar, "I have a relationship with you, not with politics, but with intimacy. I have been in your midst for nearly 40 years. The next time is for the civic body and panchayat elections in the state. I want to see the whole state. I will not be able to give much time to Chhindwara. The choice here is you have to fight, you don't have to rest."

74-year-old Congress leader Kamal Nath further said, “When the people of Chhindwara tell me, I will also go to rest at that time, I will retire.” These statements of Kamal Nath have created a political storm in the state and some people speculated It has been said that he has indicated to retire from active politics, while some people believe that these statements suggest that he is in the mood to play a long political innings.

His statement came at a time when Congress MLA from Sheopur seat Babulal Jandel had blamed Kamal Nath on Sunday for the recent by-elections in 28 seats in the state.

In the by-election led by Kamal Nath, the Congress got only nine seats, while the ruling BJP won 19 seats.

Kamal Nath has said many times before that he has held many high positions in his political life, as Union Minister, he has held many portfolios, served the people of the country for years, sometimes he was given the post And the chair is not fascinated, he has come to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh only.