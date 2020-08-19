Kamal Nath to be Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Congress sends letter to Principal Secretary

Bhopal: The Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be Kamal Nath. A letter to this effect has been sent by the organization of the state unit of the Congress to the principal secretary of the assembly. Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, vice president of the state unit of the Congress and in-charge of the organization, has sent a letter to the principal secretary of the assembly on Wednesday. Also Read – Corona Crisis: In Madhya Pradesh, poor will get 5 kg food grains and 5 kg food grains at the rate of 1 rupee.

The letter said that Kamal Nath has been given the responsibility of the Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Assembly. Therefore, as the Leader of the Legislative Party, all the proceedings related to the Leader of the Lotus Nath in the House should be completed soon. Also Read – Manipur: 5 leaders who quit Congress after resigning from legislature join BJP, CM said – will also win next election

It is to be known that on March 20, Kamal Nath resigned as Chief Minister. Since then, no one from the Congress (Congress) was entrusted with the responsibility of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Now, along with the state president, Kamal Nath will also have the responsibility of the Leader of Opposition. Also Read – Strange: Awesome sex racket in Corona, sleepless administration from night parties …