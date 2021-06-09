Kamal Nath Well being Replace: Kamal Nath admitted to Medanta Medical institution, situation solid

Kamal Nath Well being Replace: Senior Congress chief and previous Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Kamal Nath used to be admitted to a personal medical institution in Gurugram. Kamal Nath has fever for lots of days, which isn’t coming down even after taking drugs. After this he has been admitted to Medanta Medical institution. Additionally Learn – Congress’ response got here after Jitin Prasada joined BJP, ‘We will be able to’t prevent the person who is going however…’

Resources as regards to Kamal Nath mentioned that he has fever for the remaining three-four days and the fever used to be no longer coming down even after taking drugs, and then he used to be admitted to Medanta Medical institution.

Resources additionally mentioned that Kamal Nath's situation is solid and vital investigation and remedy is being completed underneath the supervision of docs.