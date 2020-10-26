Kamal Nath’s big charge, ‘BJP knows the election results, that’s why it is already …’

MP By-Poll 2020: State President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Unit and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accused BJP that they are offering money to Congress MLAs. Kamal Nath has also complained to the Election Commission about misuse of government machinery. Kamal Nath said on Monday that the BJP is already anticipating the result coming on November 10, so it is not waiting for the result. The game of bargaining has already started, now they have only the bargain left. Also Read – Shiv Sena’s attack on BJP, asked why Savarkar has not received Bharat Ratna so far

In the month of March, I denied bargaining politics, I could also do bargaining politics. I wrote a letter to the Election Commission today that these elections should be fair: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath

Pointing towards the BJP, he said that he should know that the people of Madhya Pradesh are simple, simple, but very aware. Today’s voter is very intelligent. Election is a celebration of democracy, but it has become a festival of bargaining, a festival of sale. The former Chief Minister blamed the purchase horse on BJP and said that, many MLAs have called and told that the BJP is giving them temptation, offering money, talking about giving advance.

He said that I do not believe in the politics of bargaining, I could have done such politics if I wanted to, but I will never let Madhya Pradesh be tarnished. I will never do politics of bargaining. The Congress will set an example by not bargaining politics in Madhya Pradesh. On the question of several Congress MLAs getting in touch with the BJP, Kamal Nath said, BJP itself is saying that two to three MLAs are coming now and are they coming without bargaining?

He said that for seven months, our government is not there either, the public is seeing their truth with open eyes. The more bargaining politics the BJP has to do, the more temptation it has to give, we will stay away from bargaining. Accusing the BJP of doing politics of bargaining, Kamal Nath said that today Madhya Pradesh is being tarnished across the country. When an ordinary person of a village is understanding that due to which the by-elections are being held in our state, then the people of the country do not understand this truth? On November 3, the people of the state will decide what kind of future they want for the state.

Citing a letter written to the Chunav Commission, Kamal Nath said that, in this election, we are facing not only BJP but also administrative system. Today I have written a letter to the Election Commission about this. Small government employees are being pressured to work in favor of the BJP. Kamal Nath warned the officials that the officials working in favor of the BJP should know that after 10, the 11th will also come.

(Input: IANS)