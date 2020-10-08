Kamal Nath’s promise – If the CM is made again, the new agricultural law will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, has declared the three agricultural laws passed by the central government as anti-farmer, promising that “I will decide not to implement these laws in the state as soon as the Chief Minister is elected after the by-election”. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “The Shivraj government of the Center and Madhya Pradesh wants to benefit the capitalist and corporate sector through this law. Therefore, this law was implemented in the state without thinking of the future of the farmers. The conspiracies being made against the farmers by the rich people, the Congress party will strongly oppose it. ” Also Read – UP Police brought Congress leader Sheoraj Jeevan Valmiki to the police station, claiming custody

Questioning the procedure adopted to pass the agricultural legislation in Parliament, Kamal Nath said, "The undemocratic manner in which anti-farmer laws have been passed in the Parliament makes it clear to the BJP's intention to directly It wants to benefit big houses at the cost of farmers. These three laws are going to benefit the capitalists. "

Kamal Nath said that, "Once I become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, I will take a decision in the interest of farmers and will not allow these three laws to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Also, mandi tax will be brought to a minimum level and the scope of mandis will also be increased. " He said that, "Central government declares support price for 23 types of crops. But only paddy and wheat are purchased at support price and very limited quantity of pulses and coarse grains is also because it has to be distributed in the public distribution system and stored for emergencies. Farmers rely on the market for banky crops. "

He said that, “Recently in the Rabi 2020-21 report of the Central Government’s Agricultural Costs and Prices Commission, it has been alleged that the government buys and stocks pulses from farmers and when the pulses crop is coming up If it is, it gives it a bench in the open market, so that farmers do not get fair price. ”

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accused the BJP, saying, “BJP is a party of double trick character and face. An example of this is the anti-farmer law. For 15 years, Shivraj Singh Chauhan kept telling lies about doubling farmers’ income. The fact is that today, instead of doubling the income of our farmers, it has remained half. The central government is taking steps towards implementing the recommendations of the Shantakumar Committee, which came in the year 2015 and is laying the foundation for the elimination of buying food grains at the support price in the country.

He said that BJP has been anti-farmer since the beginning. As soon as the Center came to power in the year 2014, the government had also tried to change the land for the compensation of farmers through the Ordinances. But the Congress raised its voice in favor of the farmers and forced the central government to withdraw those ordinances. ” The former Chief Minister said that, “Annadata farmer, who works tirelessly and feeds his stomach, manages the food of the country. The BJP is conspicuously trying to not only weaken it but also make it a pauper. The Congress has decided that it will not only expose these efforts of the BJP government, but will not allow its intentions to succeed. ”