Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination at DNC

Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for vice chairman on Wednesday night time in an empty conference corridor, a stark picture of politics through the coronavirus pandemic.

In lots of respects, Harris’ speech hewed to the traditions of vice presidential candidate speeches, mixing biographical element with reward for her operating mate and sharp jabs at the incumbent. However the eerie silence within the Chase Heart in Wilmington, Del. — the place about 30 reporters had been allowed to observe her speech in individual — made it clear how a lot is completely different in 2020.

“I settle for your nomination for Vice President of america of America,” Harris mentioned, in a historic second that will sometimes draw a protracted ovation.

Harris is the primary Black girl and the primary Asian American candidate on a nationwide ticket. She started her speech with a nod to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Modification, which gave girls the best to vote, and to the extra many years of battle for the enfranchisement of Black girls.

“With out fanfare or recognition, they organized and testified, and rallied, and marched, and fought — not only for their vote, however for a seat at the desk,” Harris mentioned, in a reference to Shirley Chisholm, the trailblazing Black congresswoman who ran for president in 1972, and who famously mentioned, “In the event that they don’t provide you with a seat at the desk, convey a folding chair.”

Harris paid tribute to girls who fought for civil rights, and to her personal mom, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, whom she referred to as “an important individual in my life.”

“She taught us to be aware and compassionate in regards to the struggles of all folks,” Harris mentioned. “To imagine public service is a noble trigger and the battle for justice is a shared duty.”

Harris additionally spoke in regards to the pandemic and its disproportionate impact on Black and Brown communities. She additionally cited the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the fingers of police, imploring voters to “do the work” of ending structural racism.

“We’re at an inflection level,” she mentioned. “The fixed chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us really feel afraid. The callousness makes us really feel alone. It’s lots. However right here’s the factor. We will do higher.”

In describing her profession trajectory as a lawyer, district legal professional, California legal professional basic and U.S. Senator, Harris emphasised her credentials in preventing for justice. “I do know a predator once I see one,” she mentioned.

Harris took goal at President Donald Trump and informed viewers that the stakes within the Nov. three contest are a matter of life and dying. “Now we have a President who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” she mentioned.

A lot of the rest of the speech was spent praising Joe Biden, who will settle for the Democratic nomination in Wilmington on Thursday night time.

Following her speech, Harris obtained a spherical of applause from a large Zoom display screen with folks in 30 home windows. Biden then got here out and the 2 stood six toes aside from one another, forgoing the normal pose with the candidates’ fingers clasped and arms raised.

Harris’ historic deal with was adopted by a stirring efficiency of “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Jennifer Hudson from Chicago.