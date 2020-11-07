Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Win Energizes Hollywood Democrats

The victory of the Democratic ticket within the exhausting fought presidential race units the stage for history-making achievements for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sen. Harris is poised to interrupt the glass ceiling in politics for ladies within the government department. She shouldn’t be solely the primary girl to function vice chairman, she can also be the primary African American and South Asian American to carry that position. Harris’ victory comes greater than 35 years after Geraldine Ferraro grew to become the primary feminine VP candidate on a significant occasion ticket when she ran alongside Democrat Walter Mondale in his unsuccessful effort to unseat President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

The thrill surrounding Biden’s marketing campaign was fueled partially by liberal enthusiasm for Harris’ groundbreaking potential. On condition that Biden is already 77, many political observers see Harris as properly positioned to take the Oval Workplace — a risk that might properly assist unify the liberal flank of the Democratic Social gathering.

Harris is definitely probably the most skilled and certified VPs elected in current reminiscence. A local of Oakland, Calif., she served as San Francisco’s district legal professional after which superior to legal professional normal for the Golden State. She succeeded Barbara Boxer because the state’s junior senator in 2016.

Harris has lengthy been an inspirational determine for a lot of given her accomplishments thus far because the daughter of immigrants, along with her mom hailing from India and her father from Jamaica. Harris’ husband, leisure legal professional Douglass Emhoff, will even break floor as the primary individual of the Jewish religion to be a vice presidential partner.

Trade insiders have been fast to cheer the ascent of the Biden/Harris ticket after 4 days of uncertainty amid vote counting in states with razor skinny margins. See their reactions beneath.

I’m past thrilled that my pal @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American girl Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to revive some dignity, competence, and coronary heart on the White Home. Our nation sorely wants it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

My expensive pal, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations. California is so, so proud as we speak. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris has made historical past as the primary girl and first individual of coloration to be elected Vice President of the US. Now greater than ever, our nation’s management is extra reflective of our various and dynamic nation. Congratulations Madam Vice President-elect! — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. After 230 years — you shattered two ceilings. A very historic achievement. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020

