General News

Kamala Harris’ Groundbreaking Win Energizes Hollywood Democrats

November 7, 2020
5 Min Read

The victory of the Democratic ticket within the exhausting fought presidential race units the stage for history-making achievements for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sen. Harris is poised to interrupt the glass ceiling in politics for ladies within the government department. She shouldn’t be solely the primary girl to function vice chairman, she can also be the primary African American and South Asian American to carry that position. Harris’ victory comes greater than 35 years after Geraldine Ferraro grew to become the primary feminine VP candidate on a significant occasion ticket when she ran alongside Democrat Walter Mondale in his unsuccessful effort to unseat President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

The thrill surrounding Biden’s marketing campaign was fueled partially by liberal enthusiasm for Harris’ groundbreaking potential. On condition that Biden is already 77, many political observers see Harris as properly positioned to take the Oval Workplace — a risk that might properly assist unify the liberal flank of the Democratic Social gathering.

Harris is definitely probably the most skilled and certified VPs elected in current reminiscence. A local of Oakland, Calif., she served as San Francisco’s district legal professional after which superior to legal professional normal for the Golden State. She succeeded Barbara Boxer because the state’s junior senator in 2016.

Harris has lengthy been an inspirational determine for a lot of given her accomplishments thus far because the daughter of immigrants, along with her mom hailing from India and her father from Jamaica. Harris’ husband, leisure legal professional Douglass Emhoff, will even break floor as the primary individual of the Jewish religion to be a vice presidential partner.

Trade insiders have been fast to cheer the ascent of the Biden/Harris ticket after 4 days of uncertainty amid vote counting in states with razor skinny margins. See their reactions beneath.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.