Kamala Harris: ‘I Won’t Be the Final’ Woman in the White House

“I’m fascinated with her and about the generations of ladies — Black Ladies. Asian, White, Latina, and Native American girls all through our nation’s historical past who’ve paved the method for this second tonight,” Harris mentioned. “Ladies who fought and sacrificed a lot for equality, liberty, and justice for all, together with the Black girls, who’re too usually ignored, however so usually show that they’re the spine of our democracy.”

Harris praised the affect of on a regular basis individuals who turned extra engaged in public life throughout the final 4 years out of worry and frustration at the Trump administration’s radical agenda.

“For 4 years, you marched and arranged for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. After which, you voted. You delivered a transparent message,” she mentioned. “You selected hope, unity, decency, science, and, sure, reality. And when our very democracy was on the poll in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a brand new day for America.

Harris praised her new boss as “a healer, a uniter. A examined and regular hand.” Trying forward, she vowed the new administration would assault the public well being and financial challenges of the pandemic in addition to the must “root out systemic racism in our justice system and society” and deal with local weather change considerations.

Like Biden, Harris made some extent of calling for unity and nationwide therapeutic after the uncommon coarseness of the previous few years.

“Regardless of who you voted for, I’ll attempt to be the vice chairman that Joe was to President Obama — loyal, trustworthy, and ready, waking up daily pondering of you and your households,” she mentioned. “As a result of now could be when the actual work begins.”