Kamala Harris: ‘I Won’t Be the Final’ Woman in the White House

“I’m fascinated about her and about the generations of girls — Black Ladies. Asian, White, Latina, and Native American girls all through our nation’s historical past who’ve paved the means for this second tonight,” Harris mentioned. “Ladies who fought and sacrificed a lot for equality, liberty, and justice for all, together with the Black girls, who’re too usually missed, however so usually show that they’re the spine of our democracy.”

Harris praised the affect of on a regular basis individuals who grew to become extra engaged in public life throughout the final 4 years out of concern and frustration at the Trump administration’s radical agenda.

“For 4 years, you marched and arranged for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. After which, you voted. You delivered a transparent message,” she mentioned. “You selected hope, unity, decency, science, and, sure, fact. And when our very democracy was on the poll in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a brand new day for America.

Harris praised her new boss as “a healer, a uniter. A examined and regular hand.” Trying forward, she vowed the new administration would assault the public well being and financial challenges of the pandemic in addition to the have to “root out systemic racism in our justice system and society” and deal with local weather change issues.

Like Biden, Harris made a degree of calling for unity and nationwide therapeutic after the uncommon coarseness of the previous few years.

“Regardless of who you voted for, I’ll attempt to be the vice chairman that Joe was to President Obama — loyal, trustworthy, and ready, waking up day-after-day pondering of you and your households,” she mentioned. “As a result of now’s when the actual work begins.”