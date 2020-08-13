Kamala Harris Slams President Trump in Vice President Introduction

Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time in attacking President Trump in her introduction on Wednesday afternoon as Joe Biden’s operating mate.

Harris spoke for the primary time since Biden chosen her to be the primary Black girl and first Asian American on a major-party ticket on Tuesday. She introduced what she known as an “open and shut” case towards Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for his or her mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This virus has impacted virtually each nation, however there’s a cause it has hit America worse than every other superior nation,” she mentioned. “It’s due to Trump’s failure to take it significantly from the beginning.”

Biden and Harris spoke to a largely empty gymnasium at Alexis I. duPont Excessive Faculty in Wilmington, Del., in the very best profile second of the marketing campaign since Biden wrapped up the Democratic nomination in March. Each walked to the rostrum sporting masks, and Harris sat at a distance from Biden whereas he gave his introduction.

Biden famous that Trump had attacked Harris as “nasty” following Tuesday’s announcement.

“Is anybody stunned Donald Trump has an issue with a powerful girl?” Biden requested.

Biden additionally took notice of the historic nature of his choice, saying that Black and Brown ladies would take inspiration from Harris.

“As we speak simply perhaps they’re seeing themselves in a brand new approach because the stuff of presidents and vice presidents,” he mentioned.

In her deal with, Harris mentioned she was proud to face with Biden, and gave a nod to a few of her critics who had instructed she was too “bold” to play the number-two position.

Harris mentioned she was “aware of all of the heroic and impressive ladies earlier than me, whose sacrifice, dedication and resilience makes my presence right here right now even doable.”

Throughout her personal marketing campaign for president, Harris vowed to “prosecute the case” towards Trump. In her speech she picked up the place she left off when she dropped out in December, attacking Trump for fumbling the disaster.

“Trump pushed miracle cures he noticed on Fox Information,” she mentioned. “He mentioned the virus would ‘poof’ go away, like a miracle. When different nations opened again up for enterprise, what did we do? We needed to shut down once more.”

She additionally went after Trump’s financial file, saying he had inherited a rising economic system from President Obama.

“Like all the things else he inherited, he ran it straight into the bottom,” she mentioned.