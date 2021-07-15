Kamaljeet was once an Indian Actor. He was once the husband of a well known Bollywood actress, Waheeda Rehman.

Wiki/Biography

His exact establish was once Shashi Rekhi. He was once very fascinated with motion pictures in his youth and had to be an actor.

Family

The main points about his parents and siblings shouldn’t be identified. On 27 April 1974, he gained married to Waheeda Rehman.

He had two kids along side her; Son- Sohail (Writer) and daughter- Kashvi (Writer).

Career

He made his showing debut with the film ‘Mr. Lambu’ which was once introduced in 1956. Thereafter, he worked in numerous other motion pictures in conjunction with Kismet Ka Khel (1956), Zamana (1957), Kitna Badal Gaya Insaan (1957), Mr. India (1961), Son of India (1962), Sher Khan (1962), Vidyapati (1964), Shagoon (1964), Qawwali Ki Raat (1964), Veer Ghatotkach (1970), Tamacha (1988), and Heer Ranjha (1992). His primary works embrace ‘Son of India’ and ‘Shagoon’ through which he acted with Waheeda Rehman.

Death

On 21 November 2000, Kamaljeet died of Thoughts Haemorrhage.

Knowledge

His partner belongs to a Tamil Muslim family.

Kamaljeet fell in love with Waheeda Rehman at the devices of the film, ‘Shagoon’ in 1964. Nowadays, he proposed her.

Nonetheless, he gained married to her 10 years after the proposal.