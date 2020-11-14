Kamen Kalev on the Solitary Life Behind Cannes 2020 Title ‘February’

A meditative, elegiac triptych capturing three chapters in the lifetime of the similar man, Kamen Kalev’s “February” is an unconventional portrait of what the director describes as an unconventional determine: his grandfather, a reserved however advanced man who lived a humble life in a village in jap Bulgaria.

“He was a really inspiring determine to me,” Kalev advised Selection throughout the Thessaloniki Movie Pageant, the place “February” is screening as a part of the Balkan Survey strand. “He was someone who most well-liked the wild nature, relatively than people. Very, very distant, and really arduous to speak with.”

The director described how, as a younger movie pupil in Paris, he would return to his grandfather’s village on summer season holidays, outfitted with a handheld digital camera. Regardless of his finest efforts to seize the previous man’s life, nonetheless, he remained a taciturn determine.

“As soon as I requested him, ‘How do you are feeling? How do you spend an entire day with out anyone, simply by your self and the animals?’” His grandfather, mentioned Kalev, merely replied with an enigmatic smile.

The older man’s relationship with nature and solitude left a mark on the director, who explores these themes in “February,” which obtained a Cannes 2020 label earlier this 12 months. The movie is produced by Kalev and Filip Todorov of Bulgaria’s Waterfront Movie, and co-produced by Diane Jassem and Céline Chapdaniel of France’s Koro Movies. Memento Movies Worldwide is dealing with world gross sales.

Selection caught up with Kalev throughout the Thessaloniki Movie Pageant, which runs Nov. 5-15, to speak about his fourth characteristic.

Are you able to inform us about your grandfather and the way his life served as inspiration for this movie?

This venture got here [about] in a really spontaneous manner. The earlier works I’ve, I’m at all times making an attempt to ship myself into a brand new course and check out some unknown path, searching for what’s closest to me. With my first characteristic, I used to be in a really spontaneous mode, let’s say, working very intuitively. After which on the second and the third movie, I went some other place—particularly my third movie, it was very structured, and really dramaturgically pushed. It got here to me as an urge and a necessity to return to the roots and actually work in a spontaneous, emotional manner, relatively than rationalize all the pieces.

It was extra emotional, that’s the way it got here to me, as a need to movie. Every part begins with the third half, [which depicts the protagonist as an old man]. I initially wished to make a brief movie out of this, as a result of it was an episode that occurred in actual life. At the finish of his life, he wished to deliver his sister again to their village, and spend the final days of their life collectively, and assist one another. It was a fairly shifting story. I wrote two, three pages. It was quite simple. Then the second half got here [to me]. After which I noticed that I’m shifting towards an even bigger image.

“February” unfolds in three elements, set in Petar’s childhood in a distant shepherd’s hut; the naval base the place he does his navy service; and the remoted place in the nation the place he lives in previous age. Why did you select these three particular intervals in his life?

The second half in the movie was one thing that he at all times advised me as a narrative—that he married my grandmother, and the subsequent day he left. She was simply ready for him at the fringe of the village. After which he got here again three years later, after his [military] obligation, no indicators of reports, no letters, no telephone calls. And perhaps that was one thing that I assumed was a great way to current this character, this particular and extraordinary man.

In some way, once I was writing the script, for me it was clear that the first half, the child represents what’s correct to a child—nearer to the cows, and never desirous to observe any guidelines, being uninterested in that grownup atmosphere, wanting to flee and create his personal imaginative and prescient, his personal world. The second half, when he’s 18, that’s when he realizes that he can not escape this path. That he embraces this repetition of life, and he is aware of he might be like his father and grandfather.

That’s why from this level till the finish, for me, there is no such thing as a change. There may be simply life coming as a river in entrance of him, and he’s simply there. No matter is sweet or unhealthy, he receives it and he doesn’t hope for an additional life. He doesn’t take into consideration one other life. That was the largest problem for me, to observe a personality that doesn’t change. To discover a approach to characterize this life that emanates from him, and to seek out the proper stability of all the pieces. Particularly the actors, who need to have this stability of power and bodily [qualities].

You additionally selected two first-time actors, Lachezar Dimitrov and Kolyo Dobrev, to painting the youthful variations of Petar. What did you see in them, in addition to in the veteran actor Ivan Nalbantov, that instructed they might deliver some type of continuity to the movie, and the way every would depict a unique chapter in Petar’s life?

I didn’t actually fear about that. In fact, I wished to have a continuity someway, and persuade [the viewer] that it’s roughly the similar man, however I by no means actually fearful there could be some completely different facets, or completely different options for every of them. For me, what was actually essential was to seek out this truthfulness—to persuade myself that this child and the teenager and the previous man may very well be coming from that place that I do know very effectively, when it comes to dialect, options, power, the manner they appear, and all these actions they’ve.

For me, it was actually essential to have their relation to this place. To not create it, however to have it of their blood. For the third character, it was extra difficult. Any individual who I might have the ability to work with at the age of 80, it turns into tougher for a non-professional actor. Ivan Nalbantov is someone that I do know, and I labored with on my first characteristic movie [“Eastern Plays,” a Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection in 2009]. I’m very glad that I lastly selected him, as a result of he brings one thing completely different than my first picture of the character. He’s extra delicate and fragile, and I like that very a lot.

The pictures in “February” is especially putting. Are you able to speak about your collaboration with DoP Ivan Chertov?

I actually wanted to return to the roots, not solely when it comes to topic and relation to the [production] staff, however to the course of itself. To have a small staff was one among my first priorities, to have no more than 10 folks on set, and doing most of the work on my own. I did cinematography class in movie faculty, so I nonetheless have this need to make photos and nonetheless images. For me, it was essential to inform [the story] by photographs, with a really constructed visible world. That’s why I edited the movie as effectively. I had this idea of time and house that I actually wished to finalize on my own.

Chertov, he would finally assist me out with some lighting and a few measurements, as a result of we shot on 16mm. He turned a really robust collaborator. He was someone who was actually fascinated about the world manner it ought to look. He was an amazing accomplice in that. I did the framing of roughly the total film, however he was very near me as a accomplice in that world imaginative and prescient of the movie.

You will have been displaying your movies in Cannes all through your profession, and this 12 months would have been no exception, if it weren’t for the pandemic. What has this era been like for you as a filmmaker, not having the probability to bodily share your movie with the viewers?

I actually miss assembly with the viewers, and I nonetheless look ahead to it. I hope distribution in France and Bulgaria and different nations is not going to be disturbed subsequent 12 months, and that might be the second when I’ll meet the viewers and see their faces and their reactions and chat with them. It has been a protracted course of. It took me 5 years to complete this film—not solely the artistic course of. We had a variety of points with the Bulgarian funds, as a result of we spent two years [trying] to get the funding, and there was one other 12 months that [public funding] was blocked. The entire system was blocked. For one 12 months, there was no Bulgarian manufacturing doable.

So it took me 5 years. And someway, I like that gradual course of. It will be nice to have a bodily premiere in Cannes. However what can we do? [Laughs.] It’s nonetheless good for the movie, as a result of we knew from the very starting that it’s not going to be a business venture. So it’s essential to have this label for the lengthy lifetime of the movie. I’m certain the movie will meet its public.