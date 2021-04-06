‘Kamen Rider’: Toei Unveils Three Entries in 50th Anniversary Project

Main Japanese movie producer and distributor Toei has introduced new three entries for its “Kamen Rider fiftieth Anniversary” mission.

The largest is “Shin Kamen Rider,” a sci-fi actioner being scripted and directed by Anno Hideaki, the creator of the “Evangelion” sci-fi/fantasy franchise and the co-director of the 2016 field workplace smash “Shin Godzilla.” The live-action movie is scheduled to open in March 2023 with worldwide releases to be date-and-date. Casting, story and different info on the movie was not forthcoming although in an announcement Anno mentioned that he needs to make an “leisure that even those that don’t know the unique present can get pleasure from.”

Additionally introduced was “Kamen Rider Black Solar,” a reboot of an iconic tokusatsu (“particular results”) TV collection initially broadcast in 1987-88. The brand new collection might be directed by Shiraishi Kazuya (“Blood of Wolves”) for a Summer season 2022 begin.

Toei will even make its first Kamen Rider anime collection, “Fuuto PI,” for a spring 2022 debut. The worldwide roll-out is about to start out in the summer time of the identical 12 months, with Funimation distributing. The collection relies on a Sanjo Riku and Sato Masaki comedian that launched in 2017.

The unique “Kamen Rider” (Masked Rider) collection first aired in 1971, primarily based on the work of manga artist Ishinomori Shotaro. The title superhero was a cyborg with insect options that rode into battle on a motorbike. The present generated an everlasting TV-and-film franchise. In 1995 Toei joined forces with Saban Leisure to launch “Masked Rider,” an American model of the 1988 Toei “Kamen Rider Black RX” TV collection.