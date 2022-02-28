Kamigawa Dynasty of Neon does not revolutionize Magic has essential cards to win in Arena. These are

Kamigawa Dynasty of Neon hasn’t revolutionized the Magic Arena meta, but it has given strength to enchantment decks, based on legendary creatures or creatures with flash and ninjutsus. In addition, it has given the most aggressive decks new weapons to hit harder. These are your most played cards.

Kamigawa Dynasty of Neon is a set that is hitting hard in Standard. It’s bolstered many of the metagame’s most well-known decks, but it’s also given much-needed weapons to decks that needed some beefing up. Dynasty of Neon is a sophisticated extension, with many nuances and a lot of fun, full of synergies and more than enough excuses to explore it thoroughly. In this article we review the most outstanding cards, but not because I liked them more or less, but because they are the ones that more are being seen in Magic: The Gathering Arena, and you have to know them. We start with one of his best planeswalkers: The Errant Empress. She is very goofy. For two colorless and two white she comes into play with flash and she can cast her abilities as an instant when she does. And taking into account that when she reaches the table she can put counters, strike first, create creatures, exile others and gain life… Well, there is little more to say. She is very good.

White aggressive decks, or playing with green touches, get a wonderful dragon: Ao, the dawn sky. For three colorless and two white it’s a 5/4 with flying and vigilance, but when it dies it lets you put cards drawn from your library with a total mana value of 4 or less onto the table or put counters. That is, when you die revitalize your position in the game. It is very noticeable when he comes into play, because the opponent does not know whether to kill him or let him do what he pleases. One of the decks that do the most damage to monowhites is the black or green black control deck based on sacrificing creatures. These decks gain strength with Heavy Roars. It is a 2/1 with threat that for a colorless, a black mana and a green one, and return a permanent from your graveyard to your hand. The grace is to combine it with the great Ritual of elimination, which destroys all permanents with a value of 2 or table and gives you mana for each one you annihilate; or even without them, being able to return to your hand that Lolth that with so much effort has killed your rival.

Returning to white, there is an exceptional land: Elganjo, throne of the empire. Good legendary lands have come out in Kamigawa. I keep this one and the green one. You can channel Elganjo to deal four damage to an attacking or blocking creature, which is extremely useful, especially on a white deck. The green legendary land is Boseiju. channeling it, destroy artifact, enchantment, or basic land. Putting four Boseiju in the deck saves you from having to stack cards against them, which is greatly appreciated. And speaking of enchantments, watch out for the sagas. Eiganjo’s restoration is very powerful: it finds land for you, puts permanents back on the table directly, and then makes you Restoration Architect. Each time it attacks or blocks, it creates a spirit creature token. Combines great with Haunted Apparitions and with another Neon Dynasty saga: Michiko’s Reign of Truth.

White grows stronger in Kamigawa Neon Dynasty

Not only the white color has been left with a good planeswalker. Keep an eye on Kaito Shizuki. A lot. For one colorless, one black, and one blue, it grows by letting you draw cards, and if you’ve attacked this turn, it doesn’t ask you to discard another. That is why his loyalty ability is so wonderful that it costs him two life points. And it lets you create an unblockable token that, of course, goes great with any ninja with ninjutsu. But as he fattens up to be able to take 7 loyalty points from him, here comes the good part. Because whenever a creature deals combat damage, he leaves you search for a black or blue creature from your deck and put it on the table.

Speaking of control decks, Kamigawa brings us Goodbye. For four colorless and two white we can choose whether to exile all artifacts, creatures, enchantments, or graveyards. Be careful, it says “exile”, so it’s perfect to stop the feet of zombie decks or those that are based on getting fat with the death of their creatures. Its cost is high but it is very versatile. I think Blood on the Snow is still more interesting, but it’s not bad at all. The color red, and decks based on legendary creatures that take advantage of the bard class, have been blessed with Goro-Goro, discípulo de Ryusei. This goblin samurai has a lot of danger. It’s a 2/2 for a colorless and a red, but paying an additional red gives all your creatures haste. And in case it reaches your hand late game, paying three colorless and two red creates flying dragon spirits if you control an attacking modified creature. Very good and deadly.

In addition to these cards, Neon Dynasty brings a good collection of vehicles and ninjas with ninjutsu. Of these seconds I am left with Avenger of the spring leaf, Silencer of Dokuchi and Shadow of a thousand faces. They work very well if you combine them with Silverfur Master. This rat-ninja creature lowers the cost of using ninjutsu as well as giving all of them a +1/+1. As for the vehicles, there is one that stands out a lot: Destruyebancos criminal. For two colorless it is a 4/4 that is manned by three, but the grace is that it allows you to draw extra cards. When it no longer leaves you, it creates a token that facilitates its piloting. It is a very interesting card.

But Kamigawa Dynasty of Neon is not only this. There are many other proper names that are already being noticed. For now, the meta hasn’t changed too much. Very aggressive white, green or green and red decks continue to predominate, but he has provided good cards for all of them. Personally, I recommend you try the ninjutsu decks, they are very, very fun. We’re also starting to see better enchantment decks and very strong monoreds. And now it’s your turn. In addition to these cards, what others have you played or been played that you think are especially powerful?