Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Cricketer) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kamlesh Nagarkoti is an Indian cricketer. He’s a Proper-arm speedy bowler and performs Underneath-19 Cricket for India. He used to be observed taking part in for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. Kamlesh began taking part in cricket below the management of trainer Surendra Singh Rathod.
Delivery & Circle of relatives
Kamlesh Nagarkoti used to be born on 28 December 1999 in Barmer, Rajasthan, India. His father Laxman Singh Nagarkoti used to be a subedar within the Indian Military. He used his retirement corpus to shop for a one-bedroom condominium in Jaipur for coaching of Kamlesh.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Nickname
|Kamal
|Career
|Cricketer
|Date of Delivery
|28 December 1999
|Age (as in 2020)
|21 Years
|Delivery Position
|Barmer, Rajasthan
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : No longer Recognized
Father : Laxman Singh Nagarkoti
Sister : Mamta Bisht Nagarkoti, Babita Nagarkoti
Brother : Vinod Nagarkoti
Spouse : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
Training
Kamlesh comes from a middle-class circle of relatives. He finished his early schooling from Sanskar Faculty Jaipur, after this he went to S.S. Jain Subodh P.G. School, Jaipur to pursue commencement. He these days is living in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Sanskar Faculty, Jaipur
|School
|S.S. Jain Subodh P.G. School, Jaipur
|Tutorial Qualification
|School Dropout
|State Workforce
|Rajasthan
|Taking part in Function
|Bowler
|Batting Taste
|Proper-hand bat
|Bowling Taste
|Proper-arm speedy
|First class Debut
|No longer To be had
|Listing A Debut
|Mumbai v Rajasthan (26 February 2017)
|T20s Debut
|No longer To be had
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Profession
Kamlesh made his debut in Listing A on 26 February 2017 in Vijay Hazare Trophy with Rajasthan crew. A couple of days later, he took the primary hat-trick of Rajasthan in opposition to Gujarat. He has performed for the Rajasthan crew at U14, U16 and U19 degree.
He used to be incorporated within the Indian crew for the Underneath-19 Cricket International Cup 2018 on December 2017. Kamlesh inspired everybody by means of throwing ball at 149 kmph within the Underneath-19 International Cup. Because of his incredible efficiency, he used to be decided on within the Indian crew for the ACC Rising Groups Asia Cup 2019 which held in Bangladesh.
In January 2018, the Kolkata Knight Riders crew purchased him in 3.2 crores on the 2018 IPL public sale. Alternatively, he may just now not play any fit because of his damage. After this, he used to be retained by means of the Kolkata Knight Riders again for the Indian Premier League 2019. However he used to be once more dominated out of the event because of damage.
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 9″ Ft
|Weight
|65 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 38 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Listening Song, Looking at Motion pictures, Taking part in Basketball & soccer and Using
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Girlfriends
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|IPL Public sale Worth
|INR 3.2 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders; 2017-20)
|Web Price
|No longer To be had
Some Information About Kamlesh Nagarkoti
- Kamlesh Nagarkoti is introduced up in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.
- He began his profession with the Rajasthan crew from Listing A within the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017.
- He took first hat-trick for Rajasthan within the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018–19.
- In December 2017, he used to be incorporated within the Indian crew for the Underneath-19 Cricket International Cup 2018.
- He has performed cricket for Rajasthan at U14, U16 and U19 degree.
- In November 2019, he used to be decided on within the Indian crew for the ACC Rising Groups Asia Cup 2019.
- He used to be purchased for the Indian Premier League (IPL) by means of the Kolkata Knight Riders crew in 2018 however because of damage he didn’t play in yr 2018 and 2019.
- He seemed within the crew of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020.
- He’s a health freak and likes to exercise on a regular basis.
