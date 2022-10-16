Kamm: “There is a lot of talent in Argentina, I want to be present in that growth”

Kamm will sing at AGS 2022.

Camilo Andres Camargo Amaya is one of the promises of the Colombian urban genre, which step by step becomes a reality. On the scene they know him as Kamm, and at 22 years old he already has several hits that sound in the street and in clubs, not only from his country but from all over Latam. His passion for music began at a very young age, with a fascination for singing and quite easily playing different instruments, including the accordion. At just 15 years old, he left his family and traveled to Europe to study music production, knowing that his destiny was related to the artistic, and he took advantage of that knowledge to start his career.

It currently has millions of views on digital platforms and the genres in which it moves vary between reggaeton, salsa and melodic. His latest hit was Las Cartas, which he launched just a few weeks ago and talks about love and heartbreak. Also, in a few days she will make a presentation in Buenos Aires because she will be present at the Argentina Game Show.

—How did you start in music as a child? Do you remember why you started to like it?

—Since I was little I loved singing and composition, because I saw a way to express myself, to say what I feel and what happens to me. For me music has become my language. He also loved playing instruments like the accordion.

On Saturday 22nd it will be presented at the AGS @kamm.official

—How was the support of your family in that process?

—My family has always been the engine of my life, they have supported me 100% throughout my process, they are interested in what I like, what I want and what I do. They are my #1 fan

—Lately many urban artists are training from scratch. What was it like for you to study that master of production in Europe? What are the things that they teach you and what is the differential?

—For me, studying the master’s degree in production was one of the most rewarding things in my life. Feeling that you are where you really want to be is a happiness that does not compare to anything. It was hard, because I was away from my family, but I knew that this would give me strong foundations as an artist and as a person to continue forging my career day by day.

—Where do you get the inspiration to write your songs?

—Many of the lyrics are from my experiences, from what happens to me or my friends, I try to keep it that way, so that the public feels and connects more with the song.

Kamm He considers himself a “versatile” artist, and although he is just taking his first steps in his career, he admitted: “I like to mix genres and try new things, I even have a song in a salsa version.” Clearly we still haven’t heard everything he wants to offer, and in this mixture of styles he also said that he would love to be able to include his favorite instrument in a song: “I deeply love the accordion. I started playing it when I was 12 years old and I would love to do a song that includes it”.

Loaded weeks are coming for the singer because he will begin a tour of several Latin American countries, but first he will travel to Argentina to sing at the Argentina Game Show. “On October 22 I arrive in Argentina to present myself at the AGS, which is something that has me very excited. After presenting ourselves in Argentina, we return to Colombia and will be on tour in several countries such as Peru, Chile, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, among others”, he enthused.

At 21, he is preparing for a tour of Latin America.

—Which artists from Argentina do you follow? Do you have any as a reference?

—I follow them all and I know that there is a lot of talent in Argentina, the genre has evolved in an impressive way and that is why I want to be present in that growth and be part of everything that is happening in this beautiful country that I love so much.

What is your dream as a singer?

—My dream is to be able to inspire, connect with people, fill stadiums and be recognized worldwide, become a benchmark for emerging artists and be able to contribute a grain of sand so that many can achieve their dream as artists.